Photos taken Monday night by a Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer show various removed Confederate statues are being stored at the Richmond Wastewater Treatment Plant on the city’s South Side, but a spokesman for the mayor's office declined to confirm any of those details.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency mayoral powers to order the removal of Confederate iconography on July 1, after a state law went into effect granting the city control of its Confederate monuments. In an emergency City Council meeting the same day, Stoney said he would work with the council in coming weeks to outline a public process that would dictate the statues' final resting place.
The council has scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 3 for residents to weigh in on the future of the city's Confederate relics.
In the meantime, the statues have been sent to storage.
The Times-Dispatch photos show the statues, some covered in tarps, placed on the grass near the treatment facility.
