Watch now: Crews battle rooftop fire in downtown Richmond

Twenty units and 70 personnel responded to a building fire in downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Crews discovered that a fire started after debris atop a 12-story building at 909 E. Main St. caught flame, said Todd Spruill, assistant chief at Richmond Fire & Emergency Services.

Dispatchers received a call just before 2 p.m. As emergency crews began to evaluate the scene, it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 2:01 p.m. and then a three-alarm fire at 2:42 p.m.

“Our crews got here pretty quick,” Spruill said. “But for a fire like this, in the downtown area, we just needed more resources.”

The building was occupied by a crew of construction workers renovating the old apartment building, all of whom were evacuated safely, Spruill said.

Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield crews responded to the scene.

Onlookers saw ladders craning towards the building as firefighters entered and exited in waves. Thick black smoke billowed through the afternoon sky as emergency units blocked off connecting streets.

Renee Lipscomb could see the fire from her nearby office building. She was on the 17th floor when she saw a rush of red firetrucks stop just below her window near the Dominion Energy office building in the 800 block of East Main St.

“My husband’s a firefighter,” Lipscomb said. “He’s not here right now, but these are my guys. I had to come check it out.”

Chris Pergola didn’t get a good view of the flames until he walked up the stairs from the basement of his building at 801 E. Main St.

“This guys are unbelievable,” Pergola said as firefighters descended upon downtown Richmond. “I didn’t see much, but I could smell it as soon as I got outside. They got here fast.”

The fire was under control soon after it was declared a three-alarm incident. Spruill said he’s proud of his crews efforts despite some of the unique challenges on scene.

“Our guys were exhausted” Spruill said.