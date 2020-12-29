WATCH NOW: Days after Christmas, Richmond COVID testing site draws hundreds while statewide testing numbers plummet

Temeka Turner pulled up in a packed Ford Taurus to do the same: ease fears.

"We want to just get checked out to make sure we don't have it," said Turner, who had an appointment. "We have been around family and we want to make sure."

The local Health Department didn't answer by time of publication whether the site ran out of tests.

Meanwhile, the state health commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver, said in a media briefing earlier this month that Virginia's testing capacity continues to expand.

"We have plenty of test supplies. We know that the National Guard will be with us through March of next year. We will continue to mobilize teams with the Guard to do testing," said Oliver, adding that local health departments and commercial labs are a vital part of the mitigation measures.

"The problem with the test positivity is not that we aren't doing enough testing, it's that the disease is spreading quite widely and the number of cases [is] quite high."

As of Tuesday, the state has administered nearly 4.2 million total COVID-19 tests and Virginia's percentage of test results coming back positive is 12.2%. Last week, it was 12.3%.