WATCH NOW: Everything's different this year, but Veterans Day mural at Robious Elementary goes up as usual

Piece by piece, the mural goes up.
The 10 long strips of paper that will make up the 13-by-30-foot work of an eagle bust in front of a faded flag will hang across the closed royal blue curtains of the cafeteria stage at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield County.
Andrew Woodward, a 15-year art educator at Robious, nails down the strips with a hammer as he stands on a ladder, pulling nails out of the left pocket of his red puffy vest.
The stage would normally be used for the school's annual Veterans Day performance, music teacher Jason Peace said.
But like most things, everything's different this year.
There's no show. Instead, there's a pile of rugs, a few chairs here and there. Desks and other pieces of furniture fill the darkness. Just storage here now.
The mural goes up as usual over the curtain, just as it has for the past 12 years right before Election Day. It'll stay until Veterans Day, giving it a week to be seen.
Peace, Woodward's 9-year-old son Leo, his 9-year-old stepson Riley Carroll and Robious teacher Rachel Christiansen help out. The boys occasionally hold the ladder. Peace tapes a piece that got ripped as Woodward went to pick it off the floor of his classroom. Christiansen, dressed as an Oompa Loompa, stands at a distance directing the placement.
"Down."
"Like that?" Woodward asks.
"Just a little bit, a little bit more," Christiansen yells. "Just a little."
Support Local Journalism
"Is that good?" Woodward asks again.
"Perfect," she yells back, munching on a slice of pizza.
Any other year Woodward would have help to create the mural – around 100 to 120 pairs of little hands to be precise. When the project first started out, third-graders had the opportunity to assist, then it transitioned to the fourth-graders because their coursework focused more on American history.
But again, this year is different.
Woodward mostly did the work himself this time around, aided by two fourth-graders: Leo and Riley, who helped put on the flag's stars.
Woodward came up with the idea for this year's mural in 2019, he said. He wanted an eagle flying from above watching its prey and looking at the stars.
"That's what I feel like everybody's doing right now, you know," he said. "They're just kind of like, looking around them and a whole world's kind of watching what's going on."
The end result was more painterly compared with past years, Woodward said. It took around five to six hours for him to create, from drawing to cutting and measuring.
Had it been a normal year, it would've been five to 10 classes, each 45 minutes long, with two to three hours of prep.
As the last piece of the mural goes up, two teachers cheer.
Come Tuesday, Chesterfield residents will enter the cafeteria to vote. Voting booths will line the edge of the stage, Woodward said. The mural will sit in front of it, spanning the curtain.
The bald eagle has a furrowed brow and detailed feathers on its head. It looks into stars strewn among the faded blue.
It's what Woodward envisioned.
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch