WATCH NOW: Everything's different this year, but Veterans Day mural at Robious Elementary goes up as usual

"Down."

"Like that?" Woodward asks.

"Just a little bit, a little bit more," Christiansen yells. "Just a little."

"Is that good?" Woodward asks again.

"Perfect," she yells back, munching on a slice of pizza.

Any other year Woodward would have help to create the mural – around 100 to 120 pairs of little hands to be precise. When the project first started out, third-graders had the opportunity to assist, then it transitioned to the fourth-graders because their coursework focused more on American history.

But again, this year is different.

Woodward mostly did the work himself this time around, aided by two fourth-graders: Leo and Riley, who helped put on the flag's stars.

Woodward came up with the idea for this year's mural in 2019, he said. He wanted an eagle flying from above watching its prey and looking at the stars.

"That's what I feel like everybody's doing right now, you know," he said. "They're just kind of like, looking around them and a whole world's kind of watching what's going on."