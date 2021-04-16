Four people, including three children, die after being pulled from early morning house fire in Chesterfield

"Without hesitation, they put their training and preparation to work, went into harm’s way and worked as a cohesive team to fight the fire, rescue entrapped occupants and provide the best possible care to those who were injured.”

Terry Pierce, who lives in the neighborhood about a block from the fire, said she was awake early this morning when she heard "a lot of sirens going off" around 12:10 a.m. "It was one after another, and I got up and I saw multiple fire trucks coming down the street."

"So I stayed awake for hours because there was a lot of noise," Pierce said. "And then eventually I fell off to sleep and woke up at 4:30 this morning and watched the news, and learned that it was in our neighborhood."

Pierce said she's concerned that two of the victims might be elementary school children that she frequently saw in the neighborhood.

"There were children who went to school with my granddaughter and they would always run up the street to meet the bus or run home every afternoon when they got off the bus," she said. "I pray that it was not them [who were killed], but I also pray for whomever it was in that fire."