WATCH NOW: Hanover sets up public Wi-Fi zones around the county

Hanover County has established public Wi-Fi zones throughout the county for those who need internet service for work, school or simply browsing.

The county spent $35,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to set up the hot spots, and will spend about $15,000 annually to keep them going, Hanover spokesperson Tom Harris said.

Internet service has been a problem for years in the more rural parts of Hanover. County leaders talked about the issues in December, when it was suggested that 15,000 of the county’s 107,000 residents are without broadband access. The idea was floated then to create hot spots in some of the county’s public spaces including parks.

In October, Gov. Ralph Northam gave $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-track broadband access around the state.

These zones are located at branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library, including Atlee, Ashland, Hanover, Rockville, Montpelier and Mechanicsville, as well as at public parks and other county buildings.