WATCH NOW: Hanover sets up public Wi-Fi zones around the county

Hanover County has established public Wi-Fi zones throughout the county for those who need internet service for work, school or simply browsing.
The county spent $35,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to set up the hot spots, and will spend about $15,000 annually to keep them going, Hanover spokesperson Tom Harris said.
Internet service has been a problem for years in the more rural parts of Hanover. County leaders talked about the issues in December, when it was suggested that 15,000 of the county’s 107,000 residents are without broadband access. The idea was floated then to create hot spots in some of the county’s public spaces including parks.
In October, Gov. Ralph Northam gave $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-track broadband access around the state.
These zones are located at branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library, including Atlee, Ashland, Hanover, Rockville, Montpelier and Mechanicsville, as well as at public parks and other county buildings.
That list includes Courthouse Park, Pole Green Park Community Center, Poor Farm Park, Taylor Complex and the Montpelier Community Center Parks and Recreation building. The zones can also be found in the parking lot of the county's government complex at Hanover Courthouse, and at the Fleet Services building, 11375 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland.
At each location, patrons can simply connect their devices to Hanoverpublicwifi - no password is required. Signs that say "Wi-Fi Zone" will be located at each place.
Harris said by email Tuesday that the degree of service will be similar to that of a public place like a restaurant or coffee shop that offers free Wi-Fi.
There's some security that comes with the public connections, and access will not allow users onto "certain types of websites," he noted. He said signage indicates where the zones are - and, therefore, the best places to park to access the service - but that signals could carry a little farther away. No specific devices are needed and any browsing platform will work.
"The locations were selected to try and address the poor internet service in the county," Harris said. "The intent is to keep these services active even past the pandemic, so that citizens have some alternative."
