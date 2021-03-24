WATCH NOW: Henrico middle schooler wins the RTD's 46th annual Regional Spelling Bee

Mancala.

That's the word Ananya Nanduru, an eighth-grader at Moody Middle School in Henrico County, spelled correctly to win the Richmond Times-Dispatch's 46th annual Regional Spelling Bee.

The championship was decided in the 25th round of an 85-minute bee — held virtually Tuesday over Zoom — during which 47 words were presented to five finalists.

Mancala refers to "any of various games that are widely played in Africa and southern Asia and in areas influenced by African or Asian cultures and that involve competition between two players in the distribution of pieces (as beans or pebbles) into rows of holes or pockets (as in a board) under various rules that permit accumulation of pieces by capture."

The runner-up of the regional bee was Reese Wu, an eighth-grader at Tomahawk Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County.

The other finalists were:

* Sita Lewis, a sixth-grader at Chickahominy Middle School in Hanover County;

* OluwaFemi Adebowale, a sixth-grader at Prince Edward County Middle School; and

* Justin Woodcock, a fourth-grader at West Point Elementary School in West Point.