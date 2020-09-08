WATCH NOW: Henrico names new aquatic center after Fairfield Supervisor Thornton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After years of advocating to have a community pool in the Fairfield District, longtime Henrico Supervisor Frank J. Thornton not only saw his hard work come to fruition Tuesday afternoon with the unveiling of a new aquatic center, but he received a surprise honor.

The facility that Thornton wouldn’t let up on having in eastern Henrico now features his name.

Henrico County unveiled the Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center, located off of North Laburnum Avenue, late Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you. Whatever I do, it represents humanity. So, although my name is up there for which I am forever grateful, a lot of this belongs to each of you. So when you leave this evening remember you carry a little bit of that with you,” Thornton said after the banner fell revealing the name of the facility.

Thornton, who has represented Fairfield on the Board of Supervisors since 1996, tried “very diligently” to first add a pool to the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center across from the aquatic center, but he was unsuccessful.

“My grandmother used to tell me … ‘If you can’t get a whole loaf of bread, get a half.’ This day, the aquatic center represents the other half of the loaf,” Thornton said. “If you really believe in something, commit yourself to work hard for it.”