WATCH NOW: 'He's taken Richmond to the next level': Gov. Northam endorses Stoney for reelection in Richmond

In a speech after the governor’s remarks, Stoney said he would prioritize the development of more affordable housing, public housing redevelopment, police reform and a “universal prekindergarten” program for children in the city if re-elected.

“The next decade will probably be the most critical in our city’s history. We can work toward healing and atonement, but we also have to recognize that the next four years will play a true role in setting the course for the next 10 years,” Stoney said. “I’m asking our residents not to miss this moment. This is truly the moment for change.”

Stoney’s stated commitments may do little to endear residents opposed to the removal of monuments, his handling of the social unrest, and the downtown Navy Hill redevelopment project that he promoted until it failed earlier this year.

Local political analysts say Gray, an opponent of the proposed redevelopment project who has called into question whether Stoney illegally awarded a $1.8 million contract to a company linked to one of his donors, poses a challenge to the mayor’s campaign.

Administration officials have denied any wrongdoing, saying the no-bid contact was awarded in an emergency situation over the social unrest.