WATCH NOW: Hot air balloon lands in Glen Allen neighborhood

A hot air balloon carrying three passengers and a pilot landed safely in a Glen Allen neighborhood Sunday morning.

The balloon, part of the Balloons Over Virginia fleet, was supposed to land at Glen Allen High School, but missed the landing zone and floated into the Meredith Woods subdivision, less than a mile away.

No one was injured, as the balloon scrapped a tree limb on its way down, before landing on Nuckols Road off of Drayton Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The balloon ride took off from Hanover County.