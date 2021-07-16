WATCH NOW: 'I'm absolutely blown away': the new NOVA aquatics center in Regency nears completion after years of planning

Part of the partnership with Henrico was the county's goal of promoting water-safety and healthy lifestyles. The new aquatics center also will be used as a location for Henrico Public Schools students to learn to swim, which aids the goal of the Board of Supervisors to make Henrico "drown-proof."

School Superintendent Amy Cashwell said the school system plans to have a structure in place throughout the upcoming school year that allows all second graders to take a field trip to the new aquatics center to learn swimming basics.

While the county was already conducting drown-proofing programs for fifth graders, Cashwell said she and other school officials heard and saw a potential learning gap when discussing learning to swim with students. Giving students the ability to learn how to swim aids in the school district's goal of creating "life-ready" students, she said.

"It's a tremendous partnership," Cashwell said. "Community is everything to us as a school system. We certainly know that we cannot go out this alone. And so the incredible support the Henrico County government offers us as a school system and always thinking about how we can strengthen our community structures to support our young people. And this is a great example of that."