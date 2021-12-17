The masonry crew had already worked nine straight days – most of them for 12 hours a day – disassembling the pedestal when worker Cleon James saw something he had never seen before. He was jackhammering between the granite blocks when he came upon a layer of mortar that had been cleanly spread with a trowel.

James and his crew leader, Tim Albee, grabbed a hammer and chisel and tapped at the mortar. What lay beneath was a copper box measuring 14 by 14 by 8 inches. Albee ran to the edge of the scaffolding and shouted down to Michael Spence, the construction superintendent.

They had found something.

It was 7:11 a.m. Friday – the workers meticulously noted the time – when they discovered what is believed to be a time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee statue’s pedestal in 1887. Its contents are believed to include Confederate memorabilia including a potentially rare photo of Abraham Lincoln in his grave.

Erected in 1890, the statue of Robert E. Lee that stood on Monument Ave for more than 130 years came down in September. State officials announced earlier this month they would disassemble the 40-foot granite plinth and then give the plot of land to the city of Richmond.

The crew spent six hours Friday carefully removing the 1,500-pound block containing the box and transporting it via articulated forklift to the Department of Historic Resources, where officials expect to open it in the coming days.

Having discovered what they could not find three months earlier, the mood was uplifting.

“I’m invigorated,” Spence said. “It’s incredible. It’s a great piece of history.”

Back in September, the Connecticut-based Summit Masonry crew spent a full day looking for the time capsule. They never found it.

“I’ve been getting a hard time back at the office not finding it the first time,” Albee said.

There’s a good reason why they came up empty handed. The capsule was nowhere near where they thought it would be.

***

Newspaper accounts from 1887 described how the capsule was placed in a cornerstone during a ceremony three years before the statue was complete. Masonic tradition indicated that the northeast corner was the most likely destination. So the crew spent 12 hours looking near the ground of the northeast corner.

It turns out the time capsule was placed 20 feet up, inside the pedestal, toward the northwest side of the structure.

The granite block containing the capsule could be considered a cornerstone, Albee said, because it’s on the corner of the pedestal’s interior structure. Putting the capsule inside the pedestal was a sensible decision, Spence added, because on the outside, it could have been stolen.

The masonry crew discovered that the Lee pedestal has two structures, an inside or backup structure and an outside façade. In between the two, the builders placed rocks, boulders and mortar to fill the space. Concrete would have been too expensive at the time, Spence said.

“This is just quality craftsmanship,” Spence added.

While the location seemingly did not match the 1887 newspaper accounts, the color and size of the box did.

According to the newspapers, there are 60 objects inside, mostly of Confederate origin, including: a history of Monumental Church; a collection of Confederate buttons; a copy of Carlton McCarthy’s “Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia;” bullets, a piece of shell and a Minie ball lodged in a piece of wood; a battle flag; a Confederate bond; the Oct. 26, 1887 edition of The Richmond Dispatch and – most famously – a picture of Abraham Lincoln in his grave.

The photo of a deceased Lincoln placed beneath a Confederate hero was meant as an insult toward the Union, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the capsule’s history. The time capsule was one more way to celebrate the Lost Cause.

Photos of Lincoln after his death are rare, and if it’s a unique photo, it could be worth $250,000, Brumfield estimated. Or it could be a fake or reproduction with no real value. Or it could be destroyed from more than a century of air and water.

But given that the capsule was placed up high and not on the ground increases the likelihood that the box’s contents aren’t damaged, Brumfield said.

“It was dry as a bone when we found it,” Spence said.

***

At 2 p.m., one of the workers blasted an air horn, and the block containing the box was hoisted into the air by a crane and placed on the ground. Worried they might damage the capsule, workers moved the entire 1,500 pound block holding it.

Once the time capsule was on the ground, the workers from Summit kept disassembling. The pedestal is composed of 500 to 600 granite blocks, some weighing as much as 9,000 pounds, Albee said.

Each block has been labeled, placed on a wood pallet on a flatbed truck, and transported away to a storage facility.

Albee has meticulously charted the location of each stone and marked them with a letter and number. Should someone want to rebuild the pedestal at some point in the future, there will be a blueprint waiting for its assembly.

The job is about half done, and Summit hopes to finish by Dec. 23. The crew has never done a job like this before, Albee said. Much of their work has taken place at Yale University, where they dissemble, restore and reassemble old buildings.

“We’re glad to be a part of it,” Albee said. “This is a big deal.”

After the workers placed the capsule and its block on the forklift, they covered it in shrink wrap and duct taped it together. With a police escort, a worker drove the forklift – at about four miles an hour – down Monument Avenue toward the Department of Historic Resources.

Staffers there will have to chisel away some of the granite in order to pry away the box, said Julie Langan, director of the department. Then they will X-ray it in hopes of ascertaining how to open it without causing damage.

Sometime next week, DHR staffers plan to open it, possibly settling the long-wondered mystery of what’s inside.