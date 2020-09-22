WATCH NOW: Landscaping goats offer plant control in Richmond

Its rapid growth made it harder for not only azalea’s but approximately 40 other trees to grow within Bryan Park. Volunteer efforts were simply not enough to tame the vine plant, but Orcutt’s goats are able to clear around 80 azalea beds in a matter of two weeks.

“The kudzu, if allowed to continue, will creep into other areas of the park and begin to steal habitat from wildlife, [and] all these places are impenetrable for recreation,” Orcutt said.

Orcutt originally had a goat to replace her lawn mower, and later got a second one to accompany the first goat. Before she knew it, Orcutt would soon house over 75 goats, as well as sheep and other farm animals. Now, both the goats and sheep have chomped down on parks, schools, cemeteries and yards of many Richmonders.

“Everybody calls me and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’ve got all this ivy and poison ivy taking over my yard but I don’t want to spray anything,” said Orcutt. “It means people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of using chemicals in their environment.”

The farm animals work seven days a week, and typically from March through Thanksgiving.