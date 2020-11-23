WATCH NOW: Local activists caravan to call for change as nation mourns 250,000 lives lost to COVID-19

Along with the caravan, the campaign is pushing a petition for a comprehensive moral policy agenda focused on the 140 million Americans who are poor, prioritizing health care, workers’ rights, unemployment insurance and more.

More importantly, the organizers and volunteers of the Poor People’s Campaign urged President Donald Trump’s administration, the rising Joe Biden administration and legislators to put forth policies to combat the pandemic.

“We must have a comprehensive, just COVID relief bill now. We must have a moral agenda at the beginning of the new year and a new administration,” Barber said.

Maria Mayorqui, who spoke at Monday’s event, detailed the stress her family has been under since her husband, Edwin Garcia, was detained at the immigrant detention center in Farmville last February.

The Farmville center suffered a tremendous outbreak over the summer, with nearly 97% of the all-male detainees — including her husband — testing positive.

While processing the news of her husband contracting COVID-19, and adjusting to losing the family’s breadwinner, Mayorqui and her household came down with the virus days later. It’s been difficult to take care of her house and children without her husband, she said.

“Just like my family is suffering, there are many families that are in the same situation as we are, without money for rent or food,” said Mayorqui, calling for the government to quickly implement a COVID-19 relief fund, and for those detained to be freed.