WATCH NOW: Mayor Stoney briefs the media on COVID-19, monkeypox and National Night Out
Here's what the plans are for the new John M. Gandy Elementary School in Ashland, among the first in Virginia with no gendered bathrooms.
Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Tu…
Nothing in Virginia Code requires the Richmond mayor’s office to answer the question why these records won’t be made public, according to Alan Gernhardt, the executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council.
"I’ll say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He sure can pick 'em," writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
Three of four suspects made first appearances Thursday in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court with their attorneys.
Watch now: Body cam video shows Richmond police deploying gas on peaceful Monument Avenue protesters in 2020
Video released by police show a deeply scrutinized moment from a perspective never before seen. The images contrast the narrative told by police, a lawyer says.
The district’s new last day of school better aligns with the 2022-2023 calendars of surrounding counties.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a woman found dead Thursday morning off the shoulder of Winns Church Road at it…
The Hanover NAACP is urging the county board of supervisors to reconsider some of its appointments to the school board, “especially” newly app…
New details: Richmond officer, driver who crashed at high speed wounded during gunfire exchange, police say
A Richmond police officer and the driver of a vehicle whom authorities said crashed while speeding were shot and wounded early Monday after exchanging gunfire, police said.