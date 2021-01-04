WATCH NOW: Mayor Stoney, new council members sworn in as 2021 agendas take shape

The mayor acknowledged that work is needed to improve relationships and build public trust to achieve his goals for the city.

"I’m willing to compromise to get something done for the greater good of this community. But also that means everyone has to at least consider compromise," he said.

With an equity-focused agenda in mind, the mayor said there could be some restructuring of city government. He did not provide any specifics, but cited the recent creation of a new transit and mobility office in the Department of Public Works as an example.

Stoney also said he hopes to improve his relationship with the City Council, which last year rejected a $1.5 billion downtown redevelopment plan he asked it to approve.

"I think you’re going to see me lean into more of the relationship building this time around," he said. "So I’m in the business of making more friends, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do over the next few months because I think there’s some big projects and opportunities ahead for the city, and we’re going to need them involved in the process as well.”