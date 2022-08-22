Watch now: More high-visibility pedestrian crossings are coming to Richmond. Here's how they work.

Richmond has installed a new kind of traffic control device designed to help pedestrians and bicyclists cross busy multi-lane roadways and uncontrolled intersections.

The Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon includes various lights and signals that alert motorists when someone is crossing the roadway.

Here's how it works:

Locations where the devices are planned are on the map below:

The project started in March and is expected to finish in the fall. Funds are through the Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative Program.

The crosswalks are part of the city Vision Zero initiative to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes.