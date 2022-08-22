Watch now: More high-visibility pedestrian crossings are coming to Richmond. Here's how they work.

Richmond has installed a new kind of traffic control device designed to help pedestrians and bicyclists cross
busy multi-lane roadways and uncontrolled intersections.
The Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon includes various lights and signals that alert motorists when someone is crossing the roadway.
Locations where the devices are planned are on the map below:
The project started in March and is expected to finish in the fall. Funds are through the Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative Program.
The crosswalks are part of the city
Vision Zero initiative to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes.
The Department of Public Works in a statement said $4.25 million been invested in pedestrian safety improvements at over 450 intersections through high-visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps, signal timings, and countdown signals.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
The Floor Store
The Floor Store has moved into the former Toys R Us store at 1257 Carmia Way in North Chesterfield. The 53,000-square-foot location off Midlothian Turnpike is adjacent to the retailer's store at 1281 Carmia Way.
— April 25, 2022
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise has opened at
4101 Williamsburg Road in Henrico. A location at 1 214 Koger Center Blvd. in North Chesterfield also is planned. a comprehensive pet care, health and wellness provider. The locations are
Each new resort features spacious suites with a bone-shaped swimming pool, splash pads, large shaded play yard with misting stations, synthetic grass play areas and indoor play spaces, as well as Tiny Town for dogs under 30 pounds. The resort’s boarding space includes air-conditioned suites for dogs and comfortable cat condos," the company said in a statement.
— Aug. 5, 2022
Retail or Resell
Footwear business
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
Three Notch’d Brewing has expanded its Scott’s Addition location at
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a location at
11861 W. Broad St. The 58,075-square-foot store is in The Corner at Short Pump. It is the Texas company's first Virginia location.
— Aug. 18, 2022
