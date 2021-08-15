WATCH NOW: Mother and two children killed in house fire in South Richmond; three others injured, including firefighter

While working to rescue the occupants, one Richmond firefighter was injured. He was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for burns to his hands.

The fire was marked under control at 7:20 a.m., with Richmond firefighters assisted by Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire started in a room on the second floor and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

This is the third residential fire with multiple fatalities in the Richmond region this year.

Early last Monday morning, two children were killed in a house fire in Chesterfield County. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in the early morning fire on Aug. 9 at a home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just west of Chippenham Parkway near the city line. Another child and woman were in critical condition as of Aug. 11 while a man was in stable condition.

On April 16, six members of a blended family, including four children, were killed in a fire in the 9900 block of Glass Road in Chesterfield. The fire was caused by one of the adult victims smoking in bed.