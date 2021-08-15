WATCH NOW: Mother and two children killed in house fire in South Richmond; three others injured, including firefighter

A mother and two children were killed in a South Richmond house fire early Sunday that remains under investigation by the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
Jasmine Allen, 22, her son Kadene Allen, 4, and her daughter Jadae Copeland, 9 months, died as a result of the fire at 4200 block of Banton Street, according to the fire department.
It’s the second residential fire with multiple fatalities in the Richmond region in the past week.
Firefighters responded to a call shortly after 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of the South Richmond house, with six people inside - three adult males, one adult female and two young children.
Allen reportedly jumped from a second-story window, and was found conscious and breathing on the ground outside the home, according to the fire department. Firefighters pulled her children from the second story of the home and performed CPR.
The three adult males – the children’s grandfather, the children’s uncle, and a family friend – were also conscious and breathing when crews arrived.
All six individuals were transported to a local hospital, where Allen and her children were pronounced dead. The children’s uncle and the family friend are hospitalized in stable condition. The grandfather was not injured.
While working to rescue the occupants, one Richmond firefighter was injured. He was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for burns to his hands.
The fire was marked under control at 7:20 a.m., with Richmond firefighters assisted by Chesterfield Fire & EMS.
Fire investigators have determined that the fire started in a room on the second floor and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
This is the third residential fire with multiple fatalities in the Richmond region this year.
Early last Monday morning, two children were killed in a house fire in Chesterfield County. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in the early morning fire on Aug. 9 at a home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just west of Chippenham Parkway near the city line. Another child and woman were in critical condition as of Aug. 11 while a man was in stable condition.
On April 16, six members of a blended family, including four children, were killed in a fire in the 9900 block of Glass Road in Chesterfield. The fire was caused by one of the adult victims smoking in bed.
The fire originated in the bed of 70-year-old Linda Carlton, the matriarch of the family that lived at her home, fire officials said.
Also killed were Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. All died of smoke inhalation.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW