WATCH NOW: New time capsule placed under Lee statue

As masonry workers reassembled the structure, a new stainless steel time capsule rests in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Va. Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike (right) assists Va. Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson (center) as she places a new stainless steel time capsule in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Va. Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson places a new stainless steel time capsule in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
A new stainless steel time capsule rests in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
A new stainless steel time capsule was placed in the northeast cornerstone beneath the Robert E. Lee statue’s pedestal Saturday morning.
Virginia Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson and Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike placed the 12x6x6 stainless-steel box into the cornerstone.
Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale designed the box to house the artifacts. The box was sealed with silicone and pumped with argon to prevent water and air damage. There are no plans to identify it with a sign.
First lady Pamela Northam and Meryem Karad, a member of the governor’s staff, had carried the box to the circle Thursday morning. A 16-member committee that chose its contents wanted to display images of COVID, the Black Lives Matter protests, and equity and inclusivity.
They chose prayer beads from a person who died of COVID, an expired vial of Pfizer vaccine, a steel railroad spike found in Richmond’s African Ancestral Burial Ground, a photo of a Black ballerina standing under the Lee statue and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Michael Paul Williams’ signed collection of Pulitzer Prize-winning columns on dismantling the legacy of the Confederacy in its former capital.
Work continued Saturday to reconstruct the 40-foot-tall granite plinth after a masonry crew spent 12 hours Thursday removing 19 large blocks from the base in hopes of finding a time capsule reportedly placed under the cornerstone in 1887.
That time capsule was never found, and workers returned to the site Friday to clean up the site.
The state is planning to designate a public viewing area for pedestrians at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Black drivers are disproportionately stopped and arrested, and they have their cars searched at higher rates than any other race statewide and in the Richmond region, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis.
Jennifer Coleman, 34, never returned from what appeared to be a solo hike.
1 of 4
As masonry workers reassembled the structure, a new stainless steel time capsule rests in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Va. Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike (right) assists Va. Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson (center) as she places a new stainless steel time capsule in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Va. Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson places a new stainless steel time capsule in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
A new stainless steel time capsule rests in the granite pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021. The search for a time capsule from 1887 on site proved fruitless, so a new void was created near where officials believed the old capsule was located. (Dean Hoffmeyer, Richmond Times-Dispatch)