WATCH NOW: Nonprofit TAP VA supplies free clothing care packages for transgender Virginians

With about 50 packages to pack and seal, Sarah Noffsinger is set to send out 100 articles of clothing across Virginia for free. This is after spending hours meticulously picking out donated clothes to ensure the styles and sizes meet the needs and preferences of the recipients.
With its newly created care package program, the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia is providing transgender, gender nonconforming and nonbinary Virginians with gender-affirming clothing at no cost. Noffsinger runs the operations, from processing orders to packing and shipping boxes, all from the guest bedroom of her Norfolk home.
People can shop on the website and select up to three articles of clothing. Noffsinger then boxes up the items and sends them off for delivery.
The idea for the care package program materialized in February when Noffsinger, the program creator and TAP VA’s director of development, came upon a post in a Richmond-based LGBTQ Facebook group of a trans person seeking gender-affirming clothing. She offered to mail them clothes and realized this could be something much bigger.
“From there, I kind of got this idea to do it for more people,” Noffsinger said.
Noffsinger, with the help of her wife, Hunter Noffsinger, and Melissa Arehart, TAP VA's director of resources, started a successful pilot program and knew it had to be permanent. After months of finalizing details and setting up an e-commerce website, the clothing care package program launched June 1.
The launch was scheduled to last through June 10. But within six days, the website had nearly 50 orders and ran out of its 100 pieces of clothing.
“That was just a huge response that I wasn’t expecting,” Sarah Noffsinger said.
When the nonprofit announced the care package program on Facebook, it immediately went viral, receiving hundreds of shares, said De Sube, TAP VA’s chairperson. People were eager to contribute in any way, such as donating their unwanted clothing to the program, she said.
“It just goes to prove when you do the next right thing for other people, people do respond,” Sube said.
TAP VA has a popular clothes closet in Portsmouth where trans people can select gender-affirming clothing in person. Sube said the nonprofit received positive feedback about the clothes closet.
She recalled a conversation with a client whom TAP VA assisted:
"She was just so grateful," Sube said. "She said that we saved her life."
The closet closed for many months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of an e-commerce version was partly in response to that.
Sube said that the program’s launch on the first day of Pride Month was “serendipitous,” but that it embodies the spirit of Pride Month.
“Pride should be about helping others within our community,” Sube said, “and remembering those who paved the way for us in continuing to fight all the battles of discrimination and injustice against the trans community.”
The care package program is scheduled to open the first of every month, running for 10 days, with the next launch being July 1. Once it's open, people can browse the program's website for clothes. The remainder of each month is dedicated to shipping orders and restocking clothes. Noffsinger said the program is currently not taking clothing donations because of space and time constraints.
During June’s launch, people reached out about having more inclusive sizing, such as plus-size clothing, Noffsinger and Sube said. Noffsinger said the program has diversified its selection for July.
The care package program is just one part of TAP VA's mission to end transgender homelessness in the state. The all-volunteer, trans-led nonprofit has an emergency assistance program to help homeless trans adults find temporary housing and other assistance to help them get back on their feet.
Providing clothing is a crucial part of that so that trans people feel more affirmed and confident, Sube said.
"It’s critical to someone's well-being,” she said. “To be able to express yourself, your authentic self is so important.”
Ellie, who asked that only her first name be used for privacy reasons, discovered TAP VA and its care package program through a friend. She understands how expensive buying a whole new wardrobe is. Ellie, who recently came out as trans, said she was fortunate to buy herself new garments and wants to provide others the opportunity to obtain gender-affirming clothing. She plans to donate her old clothes once TAP VA starts accepting donations again.
“It's really important to have clothes that make you feel like yourself, who you really are,” Ellie said. “And a lot of people can't afford to replace their entire wardrobe - that's a lot of money.”
The care package program is funded by a grant from the Tegan and Sara Foundation - an organization founded by the pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin that is dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ women and girls - a GoFundMe donation page and an Amazon wish list where people can help buy shipping supplies. Clothing was donated by Nomads Clothing Exchange, a thrift and consignment store in Norfolk.
TAP VA also is participating in the national monthlong Give OUT Day fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $2,000 from 200 unique $10 donors. The nonprofit is accepting donations until the end of June.
The Portsmouth clothes closet has slowly reopened for visits by appointment, and another location recently opened in Leesburg.
Noffsinger said she would consider expanding the care package program to a larger space or multiple locations, but doing so at this time would be too expensive for the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization.
So for now, Noffsinger plans to continue supplying trans Virginians gender-affirming clothing in the comfort of her home.
