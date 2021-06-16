WATCH NOW: Nonprofit TAP VA supplies free clothing care packages for transgender Virginians

“Pride should be about helping others within our community,” Sube said, “and remembering those who paved the way for us in continuing to fight all the battles of discrimination and injustice against the trans community.”

The care package program is scheduled to open the first of every month, running for 10 days, with the next launch being July 1. Once it's open, people can browse the program's website for clothes. The remainder of each month is dedicated to shipping orders and restocking clothes. Noffsinger said the program is currently not taking clothing donations because of space and time constraints.

During June’s launch, people reached out about having more inclusive sizing, such as plus-size clothing, Noffsinger and Sube said. Noffsinger said the program has diversified its selection for July.

The care package program is just one part of TAP VA's mission to end transgender homelessness in the state. The all-volunteer, trans-led nonprofit has an emergency assistance program to help homeless trans adults find temporary housing and other assistance to help them get back on their feet.

Providing clothing is a crucial part of that so that trans people feel more affirmed and confident, Sube said.