WATCH NOW: Petersburg City Public Schools mixes learning with fun this summer for kids

The school district wants to build trust and a closer relationship with its families, and to do so, it needs to meet the families where they are — in their neighborhoods, said Pam Bell, chief student advancement officer with Petersburg schools.

Some goals of the bus include supporting parents in finding a job and handing out books to children. Adults can create résumé on-site and prepare for interviews.

As a student support staff member, Aikens helps students and families with anything they need, as he and his colleagues want kids to focus on learning rather than worrying about everyday responsibilities. If Aikens can help eliminate obstacles for families, for example, connecting families who may need housing assistance, he knows he’s doing his job, he said.

According to United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, 34.6% or roughly 2,356 of Petersburg’s children were living below the poverty line in 2019. At the time, Petersburg’s child poverty rate was roughly three times larger than the state’s 13.3% rate.