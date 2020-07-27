Screams rang out across Monroe Park on Sunday a little after 10 p.m. as about 100 police officers, many in riot gear, swarmed a group of around 50 protesters.

Some of the police arrived in unmarked white vans, jumping out and running toward demonstrators as they attempted to exit the park. Prior to the police's arrival, the protesters had been gathering at the center of the park in preparation for a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some of the demonstrators were tackled and handcuffed on the peripheries of the park, others after they had crossed the street. Richmond GIS data shows that the sidewalks encircling Monroe Park are not a part of the park itself. 

Police could be heard yelling "if they're in the park, grab them," and telling protesters and press alike "keep moving or go to jail."

Police said they were enforcing the park's closure after sundown. A student journalist from The Commonwealth Times, VCU's independent, student-run newspaper, was briefly detained while attempting to exit the park.

After demonstrators had largely dispersed, police said they investigated a "suspicious package" placed somewhere in the vicinity of the park. An officer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch at the scene a bomb squad was called in to make safe the area.

Protesters later regrouped beneath the Lee Monument at the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle. About double the number which originally gathered at Monroe Park then marched down Broad Street to 6th Street with maybe 20 bikers and 20 to 30 cars in tow.

During the march, organizers listed off demands associated with the protest, which have not changed since demonstrations began nearly two months ago. Those demands include reopening the Marcus-David Peters case, establishing a civilian review board to oversee the police department, releasing the names of officers under investigation for use of force and fully funding the Marcus Alert System.

The march made a U-turn at E. Broad and 6th streets, and headed back toward the VCU campus. After stopping briefly at the corner of W. Broad Street and Belvidere, the march was met by a line of police in riot gear at the corner of N. Hancock and W. Broad Street.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at that point, and marchers turned right down N. Hancock before dispersing without direct confrontation with the police.

During the march, a dumpster across from the Dunkin' Donuts on Goshen St. was set ablaze.

As of Monday morning, Richmond police had not made an official statement or released any information about those who may have been arrested.

