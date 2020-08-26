WATCH NOW: PPE and school supplies; community partners prepare students for unusual school year

Volunteers from around Richmond gathered under tents at The Diamond on Wednesday to pack 17,000 personal protective equipment kits with school supplies for students embarking on an unusual school year.

Most classes around the region begin Sept. 8, and with tens of thousands of area students beginning the year online, their needs have shifted. Event organizers said they wanted to help keep kids safe while the pandemic keeps them home.

“Kids aren’t in schools, and they aren’t in the classroom to get supplies from teachers, said Timothy Nguyen, the event organizer for the Virginia Commonwealth University Alumni Association. “Even though they’re learning virtually, they still need school supplies.”

COVID-19 has shredded families’ stability, leading to needs great and small as the academic year begins. From composition books to computers to child care, several communities, nonprofits, government agencies and companies are working to fill the gaps.

About 70 percent of 1,900 Richmond Public Schools families surveyed so far say they need help with child care when school begins, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday. Stoney earlier this month asked the School Board to open some school buildings to child care service providers.