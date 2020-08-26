WATCH NOW: PPE and school supplies; community partners prepare students for unusual school year

Volunteers from around Richmond gathered under tents at The Diamond on Wednesday to pack 17,000 personal protective equipment kits with school supplies for students embarking on an unusual school year.
Most classes around the region begin Sept. 8, and with tens of thousands of area students beginning the year online, their needs have shifted. Event organizers said they wanted to help keep kids safe while the pandemic keeps them home.
“Kids aren’t in schools, and they aren’t in the classroom to get supplies from teachers, said Timothy Nguyen, the event organizer for the Virginia Commonwealth University Alumni Association. “Even though they’re learning virtually, they still need school supplies.”
COVID-19 has shredded families’ stability, leading to needs great and small as the academic year begins. From composition books to computers to child care, several communities, nonprofits, government agencies and companies are working to fill the gaps.
About 70 percent of 1,900 Richmond Public Schools families surveyed so far say they need help with child care when school begins, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday. Stoney earlier this month asked the School Board to open some school buildings to child care service providers.
The proposal — to be supported with $3 million in federal CARES Act funding — will be under discussion by the School Board next week, said Superintendent Jason Kamras, who added that he’s not sure what he’ll recommend. The city will line up other arrangements should the board vote against opening their facilities, Stoney said.
In Henrico County, some school buildings will be open to allow the YMCA to conduct child care. Jennifer Collins, a Henrico parent, said she’ll be sending her youngest daughter, Caedence, to the child care program at Glen Allen High School.
“I feel like she’ll get a better education there virtually than she would at home with me,” she said. “She’s very good in school with no behavior issues, but at home it’s different.”
Virginia first lady Pam Northam, who came to The Diamond on Wednesday, said she hopes to see the state continue supporting school districts grappling with the pandemic. Virginia has used $70 million in CARES Act funding to support day care centers.
In December 2019, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $94 million boost to early childhood education programs, but most of it fell victim to pandemic-related budget cuts. Much of what remains in the protected budget in the special session includes state matches to federal grants.
“We’re doing everything we can at the state level, but we can’t do it alone,” she said. “Early child care in education is so important. ... A lot of those younger students with special needs are still going to need supervision, and our early child care folks are really filling in the void and we want to make sure we’re giving them the finances they need to stay safe.”
PHOTOS: Ultimate Backpack Drive
First Lady Pamela Northam, Richmond School Board Vice Chair Cheryl Burke, Council President Cynthia I Newbille, Richmond School Board member Linda Owen, and Superintendent Jason Kamras joined others in putting together PPE kits during the Ultimate Backpack Drive at The Diamond Wed., Aug. 26, 2020.
