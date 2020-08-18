WATCH NOW: Protesters gather in Richmond as Virginia lawmakers convene for special session

“Desalojo es violencia,” cried those who spoke Spanish, about half the crowd.

One woman said her entire family suffered from COVID. The virus prevented her husband from working, and now they are facing eviction.

“I feel like we have no voice in this country, without papers,” said the women in Spanish – all the speeches were translated into either Spanish or English, depending on the speakers native tongue.

Adolfo Bermudez-H, also of Richmond, said he was there speaking for those without a voice and “those hiding in basements.”

“We are fighting for something that is our right,” he said. A safe place to call home.

Since June 22, when the eviction moratorium expired that had been put into place after the start of the COVIID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 4,100 evictions statewide, according to Elaine Poon, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, out of Charlottesville, which had been tracking the cases.