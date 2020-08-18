WATCH NOW: Protesters gather in Richmond as Virginia lawmakers convene for special session

At the start of a General Assembly special session on COVID-19 and police reform, dueling protests took place on the sidewalk outside of the Science Museum of Virginia where the state Senate was meeting inside.
One group gathered outside the museum on Broad Street near the Fan District to lobby for rent relief and to call for an end to evictions, chanting "eviction is violence."
At 9 a.m., gun-rights activist Mike Dunn led a separate march of about 50 people from the Capitol to the Science Museum. Many of them wore tactical gear and camouflage and carried rifles.
“We’re tired of being stepped on," Dunn said.
A third group stood nearby calling for an increase in school funding.
By noon, the anti-eviction rally had wrapped up and a fourth group of more than 100 began marching from the Capitol to show their support for police reform policies. The Department of General Services, temporarily closed Capitol Square Tuesday morning for "operational purposes" as lawmakers meet at the Science Museum and Siegel Center.
Rebecca Keel, a longtime organizer who has called for police reform since Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by an officer in 2018, talked about pushing forward the Marcus Alert.
“We are literally building what does not exist and god damn it, we are going to do it,” Keel said.
Peter's sister Princess Blanding, who has been pushing for the the Marcus Alert, was at the front of the march as it headed downtown chanting slogans like "Hey hey, ho ho, immunity has got to to" and "No RPD on stolen land."
Democratic lawmakers, who control the House and the Senate, enter the session with a loose consensus on policies they hope will curb excessive use of force by police, including greater accountability for officers and departments.
Gov. Ralph Northam is supportive of many of the measures, but his administration plans to adopt a more restrained approach on the topic, which advisers say is based on the budget constraints resulting from the pandemic and the need for better data on Virginia policing.
Republicans are expected to oppose legislation imperiling police funding and curtailing police officers’ ability to act when they perceive a threat. Nevertheless, the parties might find compromise on some police-related measures, including banning chokeholds and making it easier to permanently remove officers with records of egregious misconduct — measures that have support from many in law enforcement.
At the anti-eviction event, which took place for about an hour Tuesday morning, dozen of people gathered outside the Science Museum of Virginia.
“Eviction is violence” was the chant that echoed most frequently.
“Desalojo es violencia,” cried those who spoke Spanish, about half the crowd.
One woman said her entire family suffered from COVID. The virus prevented her husband from working, and now they are facing eviction.
“I feel like we have no voice in this country, without papers,” said the women in Spanish – all the speeches were translated into either Spanish or English, depending on the speakers native tongue.
Adolfo Bermudez-H, also of Richmond, said he was there speaking for those without a voice and “those hiding in basements.”
“We are fighting for something that is our right,” he said. A safe place to call home.
Since June 22, when the eviction moratorium expired that had been put into place after the start of the COVIID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 4,100 evictions statewide, according to Elaine Poon, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, out of Charlottesville, which had been tracking the cases.
“There are hearings happening all the time,” Poon said adding that the current stay doesn’t prevent the hearings, but rather the issuance of a final writ, which is the document that allows a landlord to enlist a sheriff’s deputy to force a person from their home. “People think that they don’t have to go to court, but they should still go.”
Organizers, which included members of the New Virginia Majority, Clergy Action RVA, Tenants and Workers and others, are calling for a statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings and $1 billion in rental assistance.
