WATCH NOW: Richmond officer struck by motorcyclist doing stunts on Broad Street; police, witnesses differ on events

Kincaid said he saw one officer get out of his vehicle. What happened next another witness, Adam Elhajj, said was like a cinematic clash.

“I didn't see them directing any traffic,” Elhajj told The Times-Dispatch. “It was like a clash between police and bikers. It was like a movie, literally.”

Elhajj was working next door to Kincaid at RVA Good Times and captured the events on video with his iPhone.

“You could hear the brake squeal like he's trying to slow down, but he has nowhere to go,” Elhajj said. “The cop just ate it full on. I was stunned.”

Bikes revving up and down Broad Street happen at least once every week or two, according to Elhajj. He said he often sees them running down bus lanes riding with and against traffic, avoiding passenger lanes. He said there was tons of foot traffic at the time and he believes the response from Richmond police was reckless.