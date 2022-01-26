WATCH NOW: Richmond officer struck by motorcyclist doing stunts on Broad Street; police, witnesses differ on events

Businesses owners on Broad Street routinely hear the rev of engines as motorcycles ride up and down the street during rush hour, but on Tuesday that turned into a confrontation that ended with a police offer getting struck, a scene witnesses described as "like a movie."
A video shared with The Times-Dispatch shows the cyclists performing stunts on Broad Street, followed by police cars attempting to stop the group. An officer leaves his vehicle and steps into the road, where he was hit.
According to a press release by the Richmond Police Department, the officer was directing traffic near the intersection of Broad Street and Terminal Place at about 5:13 p.m. when he was struck and injured.
He was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a head injury. One of the motorcycle drivers was later stopped in Henrico, and charges are pending.
Joseph Kincaid, co-owner of No Limits Nutrition Center, said he watched the whole scene from his storefront.
“I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s crazy,’ but things like that happen on Broad Street,” Kincaid told The Times-Dispatch.
According to Kincaid, multiple police vehicles were tailing a group of bikers up both sides of the street attempting to flag the drivers down. Police vehicles were lined up to stop the bikers from moving further down Broad Street, and a crowd of people were watching from the sidewalk.
Kincaid said he saw one officer get out of his vehicle. What happened next another witness, Adam Elhajj, said was like a cinematic clash.
“I didn't see them directing any traffic,” Elhajj told The Times-Dispatch. “It was like a clash between police and bikers. It was like a movie, literally.”
Elhajj was working next door to Kincaid at RVA Good Times and captured the events on video with his iPhone.
“You could hear the brake squeal like he's trying to slow down, but he has nowhere to go,” Elhajj said. “The cop just ate it full on. I was stunned.”
Bikes revving up and down Broad Street happen at least once every week or two, according to Elhajj. He said he often sees them running down bus lanes riding with and against traffic, avoiding passenger lanes. He said there was tons of foot traffic at the time and he believes the response from Richmond police was reckless.
“It was interesting to see the cops taking it so like abrasively and being so violent because honestly, it was just super reckless,” Elhajj said. “There are like a lot of students walking around between now and 6 p.m. … People are parking, getting out of cars and scooters. So in my eyes, I was like, this is really reckless of them. The whole thing just seemed very silly on both ends.”
The Times-Dispatch has requested comment from the RPD about the witnesses' version of events. A request for body cam footage from the officer was declined, because it pertains to an "ongoing criminal investigation or proceeding."
In the press release, both Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith gave statements supporting the officers. Smith said what happened that evening was “despicable and cowardly,” and that RPD stands with the officer and his family.
“We are grateful for the way our men and women work every day to protect this community, despite the risks they face,” Smith said.
Stoney expressed his support for RPD’s officers, and wrote that he’s grateful the officer involved survived a potentially deadly encounter.
“This brave officer put himself in harm’s way to protect the residents of our city,” Stoney said. “This incident is a reminder of the challenges our first responders face every day and the sacrifices they are willing to make to serve and protect us.”
Police encourage anyone with information about this to contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-1718, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.
