WATCH NOW: Richmonder knocks out 4,115 pull-ups in 13 hours, 13 minutes to raise $15,000 for veterans

All the money raised went to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that puts military veterans' skills and experiences to use with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon engages in a wide array of disaster relief, and recently has helped deliver COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and rebuild homes in Texas and Louisiana destroyed by Hurricane Laura.

Murphy said Team Rubicon stood out to him because it offers veterans, many of whom grapple with aimlessness in addition to injury and emotional trauma, a purpose so they can apply their skills by helping people.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday morning, and Murphy pledged to match the first $1,000. His initial goal was $5,000, a number he first thought outlandish. But more than 100 people donated, from close friends and family to people Murphy hadn't talked to for 10 years, and some he didn't know at all.

"The only word that comes to mind with this whole process is gratitude," Murphy said.

"I had never tried raising money like this before, I had no idea how it was going to go. I was really worried that we were going to get like $50 and then I was going to be stuck doing these pull-ups. ... I was overwhelmed by the sense of community and how everyone rallied around this."