WATCH NOW: Richmonder knocks out 4,115 pull-ups in 13 hours, 13 minutes to raise $15,000 for veterans

Ryan Murphy quit his job at a hedge fund on Wall Street because he wanted to do something more to contribute to and make a difference in society.
So he entered a grueling, competitive tryout process to earn an officer spot in a Navy SEAL training course. But Murphy, 27, found himself still searching for that something more after falling just two spots short of getting selected.
So the Maggie Walker Governor's School and UVA graduate harnessed his eagerness to support the military by doing 4,115 pull-ups in 13 hours, 13 minutes at Hermitage Country Club on Tuesday to raise more than $15,000 for veterans.
"Basically [the Navy SEAL tryout] just opened my eyes to what all of these guys go through, not only them but their families," Murphy said.
"And my goal had been to help them and contribute on the active duty side in the SEAL teams. But since I didn't get selected, this is what I ended up doing. They have just been dealing with so much, and I think people understood that you need to stand for the people who stand for you, and our military members stand for us every single day. They make what we all do possible."
Murphy livestreamed the fundraiser on Instagram and set up a GoFundMe titled "Pullups for Veterans." The challenge was inspired by endurance athlete, author and retired SEAL David Googins, who in 2013 did 4,030 pull-ups in 17½ hours, then a world record. Googins also uses his athletic endeavors to fundraise for veterans.
All the money raised went to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that puts military veterans' skills and experiences to use with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon engages in a wide array of disaster relief, and recently has helped deliver COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and rebuild homes in Texas and Louisiana destroyed by Hurricane Laura.
Murphy said Team Rubicon stood out to him because it offers veterans, many of whom grapple with aimlessness in addition to injury and emotional trauma, a purpose so they can apply their skills by helping people.
The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday morning, and Murphy pledged to match the first $1,000. His initial goal was $5,000, a number he first thought outlandish. But more than 100 people donated, from close friends and family to people Murphy hadn't talked to for 10 years, and some he didn't know at all.
"The only word that comes to mind with this whole process is gratitude," Murphy said.
"I had never tried raising money like this before, I had no idea how it was going to go. I was really worried that we were going to get like $50 and then I was going to be stuck doing these pull-ups. ... I was overwhelmed by the sense of community and how everyone rallied around this."
Murphy spent months preparing for the Navy SEAL training course tryout, preparation which included February and March swims in the freezing James River. He was already in tip-top shape following the incredibly demanding, two-week tryout, but tore both his Achilles tendons during it.
Though Murphy wasn't able to continue to SEAL training, he said the experience changed his life.
"It was funny, when we finished the week, the dichotomy that existed. All of us were so beat down that we could hardly move," Murphy said.
"And I've also never known that level of elation and gratitude and camaraderie."
He did not require surgery to repair his Achilles and is recovering well, but had to figure out a non-running challenge for the fundraiser.
Murphy's strategy for the pull-ups was to do three every 30 seconds, a pace he felt comfortable he could maintain. He slowed down around 3,000 but additional supporters joined the livestream toward the end and spurred Murphy to the finish line.
"This wasn't really about me, I was just a guy who was there to do pull-ups and attract attention to the cause," Murphy said.
"The whole thing was just about gratitude, I was very grateful to have a cause that I felt was worthy and that I really believed in."
Murphy had been training for the Navy SEALs course prior to leaving his job at the hedge fund -- the pandemic did not play a role in his decision to refocus his life. But it did put the importance of work akin to what Team Rubicon does into perspective for him.
"What I think the pandemic did was shine a light on the level of suffering that exists in this world and how important it is, if you can, to try and help those that can't help themselves," Murphy said.
