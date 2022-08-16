Watch now: Southwood tenants protest eviction notices

A day after appearing in a Richmond City court for allegedly failing to pay his rent, Douglas Hernandez on Tuesday led dozens of his neighbors in a protest against the potential evictions they are facing.

In interviews and speeches, many of them described how they owe thousands in back rent for their apartments at The Communities in Southwood, a nearly 1,300-unit apartment complex that's home to more than 3,000 people and the city's largest concentration of Latino residents.

A spokesman for the property management company said that it is hoping to avoid evictions by offering relief options, but residents and organizers said there are still issues that need to be resolved.

Over the last few months, the protesters said, representatives of the property management company told them that they had applied for state rent relief on their behalf and wouldn't need to pay rent, even if they had enough to cover it. So they didn't.

Then the eviction notices started coming in.

"There's so many other families that are in the same situation," said Hernandez, 29. "I used to go (to the administrative office) every month, and they would just tell me to wait. ... They're now sending everybody to court because they want money."

Marching along Hull Street Road, approximately 50 tenants, mostly women and children, chanted as they made their way to deliver a petition calling on Southwood to erase their debts and pause eviction proceedings because of the uncertainty about their rent relief applications and previous directions they had been given.

Donde estan las aplicaciones?

Que queremos? Respuestas!

No one from the property management company addressed the protesters Tuesday.

Mark Hubbard, a spokesman for Southwood and senior vice president of McGuire Woods Consulting LLC, did not say how many eviction suits have been filed since the end of the state rent relief program on May 15.

Sofia Vega, an organizer with New Virginia Majority, a statewide advocacy organization that focuses on immigrant issues and has been assisting Southwood residents, said they are aware of approximately 120 eviction cases.

"The issue here is that there are so many tenants who have applied for rent relief, from as far back as November of last year," Vega said. "They would come back and be told to wait because their application is still pending. They were still being told that in July."

Vega said that they have been trying to connect residents with legal aid attorneys to support them through the cases, but that it's been overwhelming and confusing for many of them.

Hubbard, who was hired as a spokesperson for Southwood following a recent state investigation into the complex’s living conditions, said in an email that the property management company has offered two options to help residents after the state rent relief program ended on May 15.

"Despite years of resident support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwood residents currently owe more than $2.4 million in back rent," he said. "In July, over 300 residents did not pay rent. Allowing residents to continue to live in the community without fulfilling their financial obligations is unsustainable."

He said residents who are current on their July and August rent can pay back 50% of their arrears to have the rest of their debt forgiven. Residents can also pay past due rent over a six month period if they are current on rent for the last two months.

"We are hoping to keep more than 75% of our residents who are facing eviction proceedings by offering our own rent relief options to residents who have been struggling with making payments," he said.

Hubbard, however, did not answer whether property managers had made a mistake telling residents to not pay their rent.

He also said the property management company does not have evidence of it, but that it is "concerned" that New Virginia Majority organizers had told tenants to not pay their rent to force eviction cases and generate media attention for the advocacy group.

"That's ridiculous because out of all the people that are going to court, we only knew eight of them," Vega said. "We just met many of these people as they've been calling us and asking for help."

Steven Fischbach, litigation director for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said there has been nearly 16,000 new eviction cases filed across Virginia since July 1. He said that's a large, but anticipated, increase since the end of the rent relief program and temporary legal protections in June.

After observing Southwood eviction cases in court Monday, he said that many of the tenants had explained the issue about the property managers telling them to wait before paying their rent. He said the judge continued several cases to consider them further.

"The lawyer for Southwood in court said it was New Virginia Majority that told tenants not to pay their rents, not their office, but the judge didn't seem to bite on that," he said.