WATCH NOW: Stoney claims outright win in Richmond mayoral contest

Although a majority of city voters did not support Stoney's re-election bid, he secured victory handily.

Stoney received 38% of the vote citywide, winning the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th districts. Those have historically been African American strongholds, except for the 4th District. Early voting lifted Stoney there, and shored up his margins around the city.

“It just shows that we’ve tried our best to build a broad-based coalition from all across the city in multiple districts, from the East End to South Side to North Side and parts of the West End as well,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers won in the 2nd District, home to Virginia Commonwealth University and a large concentration of young voters who buoyed her campaign. That pickup doubled as a blow to Gray, who has represented the district on the School Board or City Council since 2009.

Results showed Rodgers also led Stoney by fewer than 100 votes in the 5th District, where she lives, and which he won in 2016. She received about 26.4% of the vote citywide, slightly ahead of Gray.

With an unknown number of votes still uncounted, Rodgers issued a statement Wednesday evening that did not concede the race.