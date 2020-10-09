WATCH NOW: Stoney proclaims Oct. 12 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Richmond

Shereen Waterlily, who was there representing the Mattaponi Tribe, called the proclamation "a great step in the right direction."

"We appreciate that we're being recognized," she said, because many people, even today, don't know or don't understand that reservations still exist. "A lot of people did not realize we were still here but we are still here."

Reggie Tupponce, of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, said while the nation, as a whole, shows some hesitance to do away with Columbus Day, he called Stoney "a visionary [and] a leader on this - not a whole lot of cities have taken that step."

He said Virginia has a lot of history as it pertains to the nation's origins, but that the national history isn't nearly as old as that of the indigenous people who were here prior Columbus's discovery.

"Columbus Day is kind of ingrained here and it takes time to change," Tupponce said, but in Richmond, "I'm happy to see it making progress."

Richmond was the site of the south's first Columbus statue, which was gifted to the city by the Italian-American community and dedicated in 1927. That statue in Byrd Park was torn down June 9 this year during the wave of protests that seized the city this past summer. The 8-foot statue was torn from its pedestal and thrown into Fountain Lake.