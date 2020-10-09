WATCH NOW: Stoney proclaims Oct. 12 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Richmond

Calling Christopher Columbus "a man we now understand to be a harbinger of genocide and of displacement," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proclaimed that Oct. 12 will now be Indigenous Peoples' Day within the city.
Stoney made the proclamation Friday afternoon to a mostly empty City Council chamber, though present were representatives from the Pamunkey, Nottoway, Upper Mattaponi and Mattaponi tribes, as well as the Nansemond Indian Nation.
His proclamation follows that of Gov. Ralph Northam, who also declared Friday that Oct. 12 would be Indigenous Peoples' Day in Virginia - the first such proclamation in the state's history.
In 2019, Richmond publicly decided not to acknowledge Columbus Day, historically celebrated on the second Monday of October. In fact, the city has never recognized the day as an employee holiday.
"This year, we submit this day as a city tradition," Stoney said, explaining that indigenous people were the first people to populate the land that now makes up Richmond, yet "too often our history has ignored this fact, erasing centuries of indigenous progress including developments in language, arts and technology."
He said many Americans still don't understand the "rich diversity of culture" that comes from indigenous people, and that "the tribes indigenous to this region alone are a cultural, diverse group."
Shereen Waterlily, who was there representing the Mattaponi Tribe, called the proclamation "a great step in the right direction."
"We appreciate that we're being recognized," she said, because many people, even today, don't know or don't understand that reservations still exist. "A lot of people did not realize we were still here but we are still here."
Reggie Tupponce, of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, said while the nation, as a whole, shows some hesitance to do away with Columbus Day, he called Stoney "a visionary [and] a leader on this - not a whole lot of cities have taken that step."
He said Virginia has a lot of history as it pertains to the nation's origins, but that the national history isn't nearly as old as that of the indigenous people who were here prior Columbus's discovery.
"Columbus Day is kind of ingrained here and it takes time to change," Tupponce said, but in Richmond, "I'm happy to see it making progress."
Richmond was the site of the south's first Columbus statue, which was gifted to the city by the Italian-American community and dedicated in 1927. That statue in Byrd Park was torn down June 9 this year during the wave of protests that seized the city this past summer. The 8-foot statue was torn from its pedestal and thrown into Fountain Lake.
Stoney noted that prior to becoming mayor, during his time as Secretary of the Commonwealth, he served as ambassador to state's vast network of tribes.
Friday's proclamation, he said, "isn’t just a matter of recognizing the history of native peoples, its a matter of celebrating their resilience and recognizing their ongoing impact on our city, on our state and on our country."
