WATCH NOW: Stoney wants $500,000 for health equity studies as Richmond's estimated budget surplus rises to $13.75M

Stoney said he would propose $500,000 for the health care equity study but did not specify how much would go toward the other two items.

"The pandemic has hurt us all. We recognize that. But some - through systemic oppression and racism - have borne the brunt; namely our Black and brown residents," he said. About every four in five people infected by the disease in the city have been Black or Latino, mirroring disparities that have been seen throughout the nation during the pandemic.

Stoney and Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts, offered only a few details about how the $500,000 could be spent, but suggested that it could be used to address specific issues other than the coronavirus, such as racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality rates.

"We're still mapping out the details of it," Avula said. "It's one-time funding so we need to be realistic and ensure that it goes to piloting efforts that could then become sustainable through ongoing revenue streams or future commitments from the city."

The remaining surplus money will go to a capital maintenance fund.