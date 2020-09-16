WATCH NOW: Stoney wants $500,000 for health equity studies as Richmond's estimated budget surplus rises to $13.75M

Richmond finance officials now estimate that the city will have a $13.75 million surplus from the closeout of the 2020 fiscal year, a $9 million increase above a preliminary estimate the city reported last month.
After anticipating this spring that the city would need to draw $6.6 million from a rainy day fund for an impending budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city may instead allocate just as much to the emergency fund and also spend more than $1 million on initiatives to help retired city employees and residents who have been disproportionately affected by the health crisis.
In June, with the pandemic and social unrest affecting the city's economy - forcing some businesses to close or reduce their operations - the City Council agreed to amend the 2020 fiscal year general fund budget, reducing it by $11.4 million to $745.8 million.
“We are pleased to report that local tax collections ended up even better than our most recent projections,” Director of Finance John Wack said in a news release Tuesday. "This, coupled with such efficiencies as a temporary hiring freeze and moratorium on discretionary spending, is leading to even stronger rainy day reserves as we close out the fiscal year.”
The city's fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.
During a news conference Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said half of the surplus will be stashed away in the rainy day fund but he will propose that $1.4 million be earmarked for improving benefits for retired city employees, a racial equity study, and an initiative that would tackle racial disparities in health care.
Stoney said he would propose $500,000 for the health care equity study but did not specify how much would go toward the other two items.
"The pandemic has hurt us all. We recognize that. But some - through systemic oppression and racism - have borne the brunt; namely our Black and brown residents," he said. About every four in five people infected by the disease in the city have been Black or Latino, mirroring disparities that have been seen throughout the nation during the pandemic.
Stoney and Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts, offered only a few details about how the $500,000 could be spent, but suggested that it could be used to address specific issues other than the coronavirus, such as racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality rates.
"We're still mapping out the details of it," Avula said. "It's one-time funding so we need to be realistic and ensure that it goes to piloting efforts that could then become sustainable through ongoing revenue streams or future commitments from the city."
The remaining surplus money will go to a capital maintenance fund.
