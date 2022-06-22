WATCH NOW: The Valentine unveils Jefferson Davis statue in its '2020 state'

The Valentine Museum unveiled Wednesday the statue of Jefferson Davis that used to reside on Monument Avenue as a part of its "This is Richmond, Virginia" exhibition. On loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the statue will be on display at The Valentine for six months.
“This is the great first step in beginning the conversation about ‘what’s next?’” said Valentine director Bill Martin. “What is next not only the monuments and for Monument Avenue, but what is next for this conversation.”
Originally unveiled in 1907, the Jefferson Davis statue stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond for over 100 years. Along with Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Stonewall Jackson, the Davis statue was constructed during the Jim Crow era.
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, the statue is unveiled during a media preview on June 22, 2022.
Edward Valentine, the artist and namesake of the museum, crafted the statue of Davis. Before his death Davis came to Valentine’s studio, which is also on display, in anticipation of his monument.
“Valentine, as our first president, used his clout and his artistic skills to promote the Lost Cause, that effort after the Civil War to deny slavery as the central goal of the conflict and glorify Confederates as heroes,” Martin said.
On June 10, 2020, Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down the statue.
Today, the statue is displayed intentionally in its "2020 state." From falling, the head is dented and the arm is torn. Bubble gum pink latex paint is splattered down Davis’ body and on the podium, and flakes of a toilet paper noose are still stuck to the collar of the statue.
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, remnants of a paper noose that was tied around the statue's neck are seen during a media preview on June 22, 2022.
“This damage along with that pink paint that is decorating it really is that layer, that 2020 layer,” Christina Vida, curator and project manager, said. “The Valentine has a lot of works by Edward Valentine; we do not have a lot of work that represent the social justice protest movement that took place in the summer of 2020. For us to have this additional layer on this work, I think is truly important for the institution and is going to help us tell this much broader story about what has been going on in Richmond.”
The statue was installed Monday after being scanned and thoroughly documented. Notably the statue is laying down like it was on the street in 2020.
“We thought this display technique was critical in making sure folks understand this object not as a man standing up looming over passersby on Monument Avenue, but as an object and storyteller for the social justice movement that took place in Richmond in 2020,” Vida said.
This is the first time the statue is on display in a museum after being in storage for two years.
“We are very excited and terrified,” Martin said. “I have always been honest. I think that the prospect of this is important for us. 2020 was an important moment for the city, and we hope to, in the next six months, try to capture that moment and all the feelings and all the events.”
Martin said the public’s opinion was a leading factor in deciding to display the statue.
“We know that about 80% of Richmonders, according to our survey, want these monuments in museums,” Martin said. “'What does that mean?' We are about to find out.”
Bill Martin, director of The Valentine, stands in the Edward Valentine Sculpture Studio, where the Jefferson Davis statue was created by the museum's first president. The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months.
To continue including Richmonders in the conversation, The Valentine has a feedback survey and comments box next to the exhibit. On Wednesdays, the museum is offering free admissions “to give all Richmonders an opportunity to participate in this conversation.”
Co-curator Josh Epperson said he believes objects like the Davis statue belong in museums where people can consent to seeing them with the proper context.
“These objects are so powerful and were made for a very particular intention, for a group of people to try and convey their dominance over other free Americans" he said. "These objects are very, very powerful, and they can be very painful for a lot people. To have them off of public streets where you can’t consent, to into a public institution of education and learning, to me is only natural.”
Epperson said displaying them in important to convey the complete history of Richmond.
“I don’t think we should forget them,” Epperson said. “I think if they stayed in storage a child born today may not have any idea about how bad it really was. Someone could tell the story about ‘it never happened.’ It is possible; this is why object in these places are so important.”
Conveying his personal experience Epperson shared that for the Black community the removal of these statues is impactful.
“These objects were not built for people like me,” Epperson said. “They were built specifically to make people who look like me feel inferior to the people portrayed in these objects.”
“You could assume that these are just heroes on horses,” Epperson said. “If you have the context, the real story is illuminated.”
For more information about The Valentine visit their website:
thevalentine.org
This was the scene when the Jefferson Davis memorial on Monument Ave. was dedicated in 1907.
01-16-1954 (cutline): Arrow indicates curbing on Davis Monument, proposed for paint job.
06-01-1953 (cutline): The Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue, Richmond, is topped by symbolic figure representing his vindication of treason charges.
06-03-1952 (cutline): AND TODAY--The United Daughters of the Confederacy hold their annual memorial service at the Jefferson Davis monument. With flowers in front of the monument are (left to right) Mrs. Leith Bremner, Dr. W. Leigh Ribble, Mrs. James Thomas Avery, Mrs. Wallace Sauners, Miss Eva Michaels and Mrs. Julia M. Hill.
11-17-1965 (cutline): Jefferson Davis Memorial might be relocated under proposal. This view is from Branch Memorial House at 2501 Monument Ave.
Staff photo
This was the scene when the Jefferson Davis memorial on Monument Ave. was dedicated in 1907.
MONUMENT AVENUE STATUE SERIES: PHOTOGRAPHED BY MARK GORMUS Wed., June 10, 1998 --- Jefferson Davis
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
In March 1966, Peter Moore was in Richmond on behalf of artist Salvador Dali to study the site of a proposed statue of Confederate hospital operator Sally Tompkins along Monument Avenue. Accompanying Moore, Dali’s right-hand man, at the Jefferson Davis statue was Dali’s playful pet ocelot, Babou. Dali’s vision for the statue was deemed too radical to fit in among the avenue’s other stately monuments, and it was rejected.
A stuffed leopard sits on the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Friday Aug. 4, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
A stuffed leopard sits on the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Friday Aug. 4, 2017.
A stuffed leopard sits on the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Friday Aug. 4, 2017.
A stuffed leopard sits on the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Friday Aug. 4, 2017.
The Jefferson Davis, Confederate President, statue on Monument Avenue.
Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue.
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave. Photo taken 5/16/93
Detail of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave
Richmond police respond to a report of vandalism at the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Avenue, Wednesday 9/6/2017.
Richmond police respond to a report of vandalism at the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Avenue, Wednesday 9/6/2017.
Derek Rhule, L, and Cameron Dicken joined fellow VCU friends on Monument Ave. at Davis to play a little ladderball enjoying the warm temperatures Tuesday, May 29, 2012.
The Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue will be a will be a turning point on the Junior Men/Women and U23 Men Road Race for the Richmond 2015 UCI Road World Championships. Feb. 25, 2014.
David Powers (left) and Tom Kujawski reading the paper and taking advantage of the hot weather on what they call 'Davis Beach' the median on Monument Ave at Davis
During an outing, the Gilmore Family posed for a snapshot at the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Avenue.
Sidney Lester, member of The Virginia Flaggers, holds a Confederate flag Thursday, June 25, 2015, by the Jefferson Davis monument after it was defaced.
Cyclists turn at the Davis statue on Monument Avenue during the Mens Under 25 Road Race of the UCI World Championships Friday, September 25, 2015.
The USA Cycling team makes a turn on Monument Avenue at the statue of Jefferson Davis as they try the course, Oct. 23, 2014, in preparation for the 2015 UCI Road World Championships.
Rosalyn Zylkowski of Washington State University passes by Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Ave. during 2014 Collegiate National Championship Female Division 1 Individual Time Trial in Richmond on Friday, May 2, 2014.
Elite Women riders make the turnaround on Monument Ave. at Davis Ave. and head back in the direction of downtown Richmond during the Women's Elite Road Race Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015.
The pelaton moves past the Davis Mounment on Monument Avenue toward Davis Street and the Men's Elite Circuit during the UCI Road World Championships Sunday 9/27/2015
Tricia Pearsall measures the base of the Jefferson Davis monument in Hollywood Cemetary Monday, September 11, 1995, as part of the Save Our Outdoor Sculpture project. CEMETERY
Tricia Pearsall takes notes on the Jefferson Davis monument in Hollywood Cemetary Monday, September 11, 1995, as part of the Save Our Outdoor Sculpture project. CEMETERY
The Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
Graffiti stating "Your vote was a hate crime" was sprayed on the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The vandalism had occurred the previous night.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
The Jefferson Davis monument overlooking Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Monday, July 2, 2018. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission recommended the removal of the Jefferson Davis Monument from Monument Avenue and the addition of signage to the other four statues honoring the Confederacy, according to a report released Monday.
Richmond mayoral candidate Joseph Morrissey, with his wife Myrna at his side, called for removing the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va. at a news conference held at the monument on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
A Richmond city worker removes a small wooden plaque noting the civil rights battle of Barbara Johns that was attached with bolts to the fence around the Jefferson Davis statue on Dec. 16, 2011.
The Jefferson Davis monument overlooking Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Monday, July 2, 2018. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission recommended the removal of the Jefferson Davis Monument from Monument Avenue and the addition of signage to the other four statues honoring the Confederacy, according to a report released Monday.
The Jefferson Davis monument overlooking Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Monday, July 2, 2018. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission recommended the removal of the Jefferson Davis Monument from Monument Avenue and the addition of signage to the other four statues honoring the Confederacy, according to a report released Monday.
Long-time friends Barry Isenhour, 57, and James S. Haymes, Jr., 67, sit on the steps of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The two have been coming to the monument for the last several months to show support for preserving the Civil War monuments and have noticed more signs similar to the ones they hold appearing in the Fan District where they both live.
The Jefferson Davis monument overlooking Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Monday, July 2, 2018. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission recommended the removal of the Jefferson Davis Monument from Monument Avenue and the addition of signage to the other four statues honoring the Confederacy, according to a report released Monday.
Arai Berry, 4, and her father, James Berry, attend a rally to protect the President Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
A Richmond Police vehicle pauses in front of the Jefferson Davis Memorial at Davis and Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has just stated that he thinks the monuments to Confederate figures should be removed from the historic street.
Runners pass the Jefferson Davis Monument during the 2019 Monument 10K
Helen Marie Taylor, 94, who lives on Monument Avenue, Richmond, holds signs, "Preserve-Protect-Defend Our Monuments," as supporters of Confederate heritage group hold a rally to protect the President Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
James Berry, right, and other supporters of Confederate heritage group, attend a rally to protect the President Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Justin Greenlee of Richmond holds a sign, "Tear Them Down," as supporters of Confederate heritage group hold a rally to protect the President Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Under the statue of Jefferson Davis, participants in the Confederate Heritage Parade walk east on Monument Ave. on 4/6/03.
Arai Berry, 4, and her father, James Berry, right, attend a rally to protect the President Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
The stone memorial to Jefferson Davis remains on Monument and Davis Avenues without his statue and a statue of "Vindicatrix," also known as "Miss Confederacy" Sun., July 12, 2020. Protesters took down Davis' statue on Wednesday night, June 10, 2020, and the City of Richmond took "Vindicatrix" down on Wed., July 8, 2020.
"Black Lives Matter" was written on the west side of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue. Photo taken Thursday, June 25, 2015.
Spray paint marking the Jefferson Davis Monument along Monument Ave. in Richmond VA Tues. Jan. 7, 2020.
Spray paint marking the Jefferson Davis Monument along Monument Ave. in Richmond VA Tues. Jan. 7, 2020.
Spray paint marking the Jefferson Davis Monument along Monument Ave. in Richmond VA Tues. Jan. 7, 2020.
A cyclist pauses in front of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.
Michael McLean talked to people by the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Saturday, June 6, 2020. They carried blank white poster board to promote "education on both sides" of the issue, McLean said. He and his nephew Kevin Avery came dressed like the Blues Brothers.
The Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue is covered in paint Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jefferson Davis memorial: Aerial photo of confederate monuments in Richmond, Va., on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue is covered in graffiti Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue is covered in graffiti Saturday, June 6, 2020.
An anonymous letter to Richmond was placed at the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The graffiti-covered Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, June 5, 2020, a day after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam authorized the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial is covered in paint and graffiti Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A U.S. flag hangs at the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Graffiti covers a section of the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A man takes a photo of graffiti on the Jefferson Davis Memorial Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Monument Avenue Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
People take photos at the Jefferson Davis monument in Richmond VA Wed. June 10, 2020.
The paint-splattered statue of Jefferson Davis on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Friday, June 5, 2020, a day after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam authorized the removal of the state-owned statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Ave. and approves of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's plan to remove all other monuments to Confederates along the historic avenue.
People gathered at the Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
Workmen remove the pedestal Jefferson Davis formerly stood on in front of the Davis monment on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
The pedestal that Jefferson Davis formerly stood on in sits in the street in front of the Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
The pedestal that Jefferson Davis formerly stood on in sits in the street in front of the Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
The empty platform that Jefferson Davis formerly stood on in front of the Davis monment on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
The empty platform that Jefferson Davis formerly stood on in front of the Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
Crew from Envirowash clean off the spray paint marking the Jefferson Davis Monument along Monument Ave. in Richmond VA Tues. Jan. 7, 2020.
Using a special mix of chemicals that removes the graffiti without damaging the surface of the monument, James Robertson removes graffiti from the Jefferson Davis monument, June 26, 2015.
Robert Lett took a selfie with "Black Lives Matter" that was written on the west side of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue. The letters did not fully come off after the city washed the monument Thursday, June 25, 2015. Lett planned to post the image on Facebook. He said, "I've always hated these statues," and "they need to go."
A Richmond police officer takes a picture of "Black Lives Matter" that was written on the west side of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue. The letters did not fully come off after the city washed the monument Thursday, June 25, 2015.
A woman takes a photo of the Davis monument on Monument Ave. Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 after the statue of Jefferson Davis was pulled down by rioters the night before.
The Jefferson Davis Memorial is covered in paint and graffiti Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A workman guides the statue from the Jefferson Davis monument onto a flatbed truck after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The figure was atop a 65 foot tall Doric column topped by a bronze figure called Vindicatrix, also known as Miss Confederacy, is the work of Edward Virginius Valentine.
A workman guides the statue from the Jefferson Davis monument onto a flatbed truck after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The figure was atop a 65 foot tall Doric column topped by a bronze figure called Vindicatrix, also known as Miss Confederacy, is the work of Edward Virginius Valentine.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument, background, stands on the median after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument, left, swings from a crane after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The figure was atop a 65 foot tall Doric column topped by a bronze figure called Vindicatrix, also known as Miss Confederacy, is the work of Edward Virginius Valentine.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument, background, stands on the median after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument is separated from its base as it was removed from the pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument appears to be reaching for the hook that removed it from the pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The statue from the Jefferson Davis monument appears to be reaching for the hook that removed it from the pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
A workman guides the statue from the Jefferson Davis monument after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Stars and Bars adorn the shield of the statue from the Jefferson Davis monument as it rests on the street after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
A workman guides the statue from the Jefferson Davis monument onto a flatbed truck after it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Workmen remove a plaque from the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
People look at the Jefferson Davis monument after it was cleaned Sun., Aug. 9, 2020. A Fan resident saw people cleaning it this morning.
People look at the Jefferson Davis monument after it was cleaned Sun., Aug. 9, 2020. A Fan resident saw people cleaning it this morning.
People come to the Jefferson Davis monument after it was cleaned Sun., Aug. 9, 2020. A Fan resident saw people cleaning it this morning.
"De" appears to have been painted over leaving "Fund RPD" on the Jefferson Davis monument. Photo was taken on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Chelsea Higgs Wise stands in front of the Jefferson Davis monument Friday, July 23, 2021.
Workers guide a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument as a crane lowers it onto a truck bed on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A worker prepares a piece of the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument so it can be lifted by a crane to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A crane lowers a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A crane lowers a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A worker prepares a piece of the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument so it can be lifted by a crane to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Workers guide a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument as a crane lowers it onto a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A crane lowers a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A worker prepares a piece of the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument so a crane can lift it onto a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Women push children by the Jefferson Davis Monument as workers dismantle it Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A crane lowers a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument to a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Workers prepare a piece of the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument so a crane can lift it onto a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Workers prepare a piece of the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument so a crane can lift it onto a truck bed. The monument was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Part of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument sits on a truck bed being readied for transportation Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Part of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument sits on a truck bed being readied for transportation in Richmond, Va. Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Workers stand by a piece of the column from the Jefferson Davis Monument that was being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
One of the pieces from the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument sits on the street as the monrument is being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
One of the pieces from the column on the Jefferson Davis Monument sits on the street as the monument is being dismantled Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A time capsule was found below where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
A black tarp covers a time capsule found at the Jefferson Davis Monument Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A capstone, lower right, covered the capsule that is located where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue.
A black tarp covers a time capsule found at the Jefferson Davis Monument Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A capstone, below, covered the capsule that is located where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue.
A black tarp covers a time capsule found at the Jefferson Davis Monument Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A capstone covered the capsule, that is located where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue.
Michael Spence, construction supervisor for Team Henry Enterprises LLC, measures a time capsule found below where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
This capstone covered a time capsule that was found Wednesday, February 16, 2022, below where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue.
A black tarp, at top, covers a time capsule found at the Jefferson Davis Monument Wednesday, February 16, 2022. A capstone, at bottom, covered the capsule, that is located where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue.
Michael Spence, construction supervisor for Team Henry Enterprises LLC, measures a time capsule found Wednesday, February 16, 2022, below where the statue of Jefferson Davis stood on Monument Avenue.
Crews work to add dirt to where the Jefferson Davis monument once stood Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Monument Avenue is shown looking west to where the Jefferson Davis Monument once stood. Photo was taken on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Trees and plants were placed where the Jefferson Davis monument once stood. Photo taken on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
A garden has been created where the Jefferson Davis monument once stood on Monument Avenue. Photo taken on Monday, May 2, 2022.
