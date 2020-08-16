WATCH NOW: Twenty years ago, Juan Santacoloma came to America. Now, he helps immigrants adjust to life in Chesterfield

“Never, never in my life did I think I can be working for the government,” he said.

However, nearly 19 years later, Santacoloma has climbed the ranks, starting off as the county’s Hispanic liaison before becoming the multicultural liaison and ultimately taking on his current role as the community engagement coordinator for the Multicultural Services department.

“I am the connector. I am basically the communication channel between all the different immigrant communities and minorities with the county government,” he said.

Santacoloma, 53, is able to gain immigrants’ trust because “I am also Latino, an immigrant who came to America several years ago, so I know exactly what is going on, what they are living, what they are suffering, so I share with them my own experience to try and convince them that they are safe here.”

Still, Santacoloma said, “it is really complicated” to help Latinos feel comfortable in Chesterfield because of several factors, including immigration status, the language barrier and cultural differences.

Latino residents frequently come to Santacoloma seeking advice about the school system, taxes, traffic tickets, marital troubles, financial assistance, child care, health care and, most recently, COVID-19.