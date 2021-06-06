WATCH NOW: 'We're growing together': Unity Garden dedicated at Fan District church

Richmond police Sgt. Carol Adams, who gave the invocation, said she has built relationships with members of BLM RVA and wanted to be a part of the garden as it transitions from the Lee Circle to the side of the church.

“We all have likenesses in common,” she said. “They had a garden over there, but what better place for it to be over here and to be connected to the church.”

Adams said the garden is a way for younger people to learn a new skill set that involves growing and nurturing food that they can then use to fuel themselves.

“This garden is teaching them to grow it and to understand it, to nurture it, to take care of it,” she said, “so many skill sets come out of that, but then you get to eat it, too.”

Fountain said he is looking for more places to expand, build gardens and continue to “harvest ideas” as a way to give back to the community.

“Strength in numbers is the thing,” he said. “I see more than enough people here to put the word out on what we’re doing.

“All the things that we really need are hands and resources within each other to make it grow.”

The garden is currently accepting monetary donations and is open to any community members who are interested in volunteering.