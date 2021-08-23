WATCH NOW: Westwood has endured its share of struggle. A new sign at this historic Black hamlet in Richmond's West End is one of its triumphs.

"Each has its own story of struggle and perseverance, and that story needs to be added to the history of Richmond," he said. "Hopefully, with the new highway marker, the fact there is a thriving and unique neighborhood behind that screen of commercial buildings on Patterson Avenue will be more generally known, and the struggles of the people of Westwood better appreciated."

Colita Nichols Fairfax of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources said the marginalization of Westwood by Henrico and Richmond "did not deter how well they organized and economically undergirded themselves to exist on their own terms." She called the desegregation case an example of "the fierce determination of the community to advance themselves."

Her mother, Brenda Dabney Nichols, recalled the scary moments when white residents, angry about the desegregation lawsuit, drove through the narrow lanes of Westwood, then without streetlights, shouting obscenities and throwing apples and oranges at homes.

But Friday morning was a time for Nichols, Brown and Rose to celebrate triumph over adversity - and the recognition of Westwood's history, for anyone to read, at the gateway to their community.