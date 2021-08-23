WATCH NOW: Westwood has endured its share of struggle. A new sign at this historic Black hamlet in Richmond's West End is one of its triumphs.

Westwood, a Black community that rose from enslavement after the Civil War only to be neglected and almost erased from Richmond's landscape, is accustomed to challenges.
During the 1940s, its residents fought a plan to raze the neighborhood for a city park. Later, several of them sued for the right of their children to attend an all-white school within walking distance. And more recently, they revitalized a playground that had landed on the city's abandoned property list.
Westwood became accustomed to existing largely unseen and unserved on the city's margins. But today, its resilience is on display for all to see on a new Virginia Department of Historic Resources marker in the median of Willow Lawn Drive near Patterson Avenue.
The neighborhood has been discovered in other ways that present new challenges, buffeted by a gentrification that has some residents feeling protective of its heritage.
"It's still fighting to this day for its existence," resident Tammy Fields Rose said of the square-mile hamlet of mostly one-story houses bounded by Dunbar Street on the east, Glenburnie Road on the west, Patterson Avenue on the south and Stokes Lane on the north.
Despite being tucked away and hidden, Westwood has been ”a beacon and a pillar of a really strong tight-knit community that has been doing a lot on its own because it was isolated," said City Councilman Andreas Addison, who represents the district.
Indeed, the narrow lanes of Westwood are seldom happened upon; Dunbar Street and Glenburnie Road, which both dead-end, are the only way in or out. Westwood is screened from the rest of Westhampton by wooden fences, lush vegetation and a Patterson Avenue commercial district that includes a post office, a library and a professional park.
The Rev. Jeanette Brown left Westwood in 1976 to attend Morgan State University in Baltimore before launching a 35-year career in federal government, most notably as deputy director of contractors for the Environmental Protection Agency.
In 2007, "The Lord said come back to Westwood," said Brown, associate minister at Westwood Baptist Church.
Rose had returned from Chicago years earlier to find Westwood Playground, once a community hub, deserted and bearing little resemblance to the bustling field where she and other children spent entire days - in her case, breaking only for lunch and a nap.
In 2015, Brown and Rose formed Friends of Westwood Playground, partnering with nearby Chesapeake Bank. The bank connected them to The Enrichmond Foundation, which helped the group gain nonprofit status. They organized park cleanups, secured city funding and began writing grants. A once-unwelcoming space now has new playground equipment, a beach volleyball pit, 18 new trees and a rain garden with 400 plants. Local artist Hamilton Glass painted a tree-and-roots homage near the park shed.
In March 2019, the group collected research and submitted an application for the historical sign to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
On Friday morning, Rose, Brown and Brenda Dabney Nichols, a member of one of the founding families of Westwood, watched city workers erect the sign.
"I'm getting filled," Brown said, fighting back tears at the sign, which told how the formerly enslaved, in what was then Henrico County, "built houses, a church, a school, and businesses, forming a vibrant, self-sustaining community with many social and cultural organizations."
But an aluminum 42-by-40 inch sign cannot measure the extent of Westwood's neglect.
In 1942, the city of Richmond annexed Westwood from Henrico County, but residents had to walk to a hydrant near the community entrance to fill buckets with water for drinking and washing.
At one point during the park imbroglio, elected officials tied the offer of water and sewer service to a condition that Westwood's 65 families vacate their homes as soon as the owner or spouse died.
But a biracial coalition of clergy, residents, the League of Women's Voters and the Times-Dispatch editorial page sought to preserve Westwood. By 1947, the city finally agreed to extend water and sewer service to Westwood and abandoned the park idea.
But Richmond's unwillingness to embrace Westwood's residents as equal citizens continued.
Lorna Warden, Wanda Dabney and Daisy Jane Cooper were part of a 1958 school desegregation case that enabled Cooper (now Jane Cooper-Johnson), the lone remaining plaintiff, to attend Westhampton School, within walking distance, rather than be bused 5 miles across town to the all-black George Washington Carver Elementary. She'd go on to also become the first Black student at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Westwood was also the home of Mattie Cunningham Ashe, the mother of Arthur Ashe, a summertime visitor to the neighborhood.
Local historian Selden Richardson said Westwood is part of a larger underappreciated story of Richmond's history.
The community has been sustained through most of its history by Westwood Baptist Church, whose pastors included a young Dwight C. Jones, a future mayor of Richmond. Church members would include the accomplished Lambert family, whose ranks included successful caterers, a state senator, a lawyer, a department store vice president, an accountant, an educator and a funeral home director.
"These small, outlying communities such as Ziontown, Westwood, Bandy Field, and Quioccasin that were established by ex-slaves all existed and thrived in relative isolation in what was then a rural setting," Richardson said.
"Each has its own story of struggle and perseverance, and that story needs to be added to the history of Richmond," he said. "Hopefully, with the new highway marker, the fact there is a thriving and unique neighborhood behind that screen of commercial buildings on Patterson Avenue will be more generally known, and the struggles of the people of Westwood better appreciated."
Colita Nichols Fairfax of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources said the marginalization of Westwood by Henrico and Richmond "did not deter how well they organized and economically undergirded themselves to exist on their own terms." She called the desegregation case an example of "the fierce determination of the community to advance themselves."
Her mother, Brenda Dabney Nichols, recalled the scary moments when white residents, angry about the desegregation lawsuit, drove through the narrow lanes of Westwood, then without streetlights, shouting obscenities and throwing apples and oranges at homes.
But Friday morning was a time for Nichols, Brown and Rose to celebrate triumph over adversity - and the recognition of Westwood's history, for anyone to read, at the gateway to their community.
"We have gone through a lot, we have persisted, and we continue to do that. And we're saying, 'We're here,'" Brown said - and at this point, the other women chimed in, "to stay!"
"You can't take this away from us," Brown said. "We're not going to let that happen."
