WATCH NOW: 'Where am I going?' Families scramble with assisted living to end at Imperial Plaza

Norma Richardson always wanted to spend the last years of her life at Imperial Plaza, just as three of her sisters did before her.

Richardson, now 91, happily moved into an independent living apartment at the venerable Richmond retirement community in 2015 from her home in Henrico County. Last year - after a fall and before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived - she moved into assisted living in a suite of rooms in the Azalea Building, one of four residential towers for seniors on the sprawling campus on Bellevue Avenue.

But her stay at Imperial Plaza is about to end, as she and almost 100 other seniors requiring help for daily activities look for a new home. The new owner of the retirement community, now Legacy at Imperial Village, announced on March 15 that it is closing the assisted living unit to make way for a new kind of retirement community focused on younger, more active adults entering their senior years.

It's not an easy transition, said one of her twin daughters, Terry Wagoner Creamer, who is traveling between her home in the North Carolina Outer Banks and Richmond to deal with the situation.

"She's in a wheelchair, and she looked up at my sister and said, 'Where am I going? Where are my friends?' " Creamer said. "This just hurts because she's been so happy."