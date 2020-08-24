WATCH NOW: With national reckoning over policing underway, Henrico taps former RPD leader as chief

"The numbers are important. Not just the overall numbers that make us look good as a department," Nelson said. "The only way we’ll get better is if we look into the numbers. And we’re not getting into that."

In a recent interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, English said he agrees that there is a need for some policing reforms. On Monday, he did not say what he thinks of the ongoing discussion in the county government about the creation of a civilian oversight panel for the police department or what other specific reforms he thinks are necessary.

"I need to get a better feel on the issues," he said in an interview. "I think I need to be involved in that discussion before I make a determination."

English was not in attendance at Monday evening's board meeting.

There was no broad public input during the search for a new police chief.