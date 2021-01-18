WATCH NOW: With the Capitol cordoned off, gun rights activists drive and honk through Richmond's streets

Kalia Harris, co-director of a grassroots organization for racial justice called Virginia Student Power, said Second Amendment advocates were shown partiality by police.

“They are taking to the streets using the open carry and basically breaking these laws and what they’re getting is a police entourage,” Harris said. “We had students that were tear gassed, arrested and are still facing repercussions for charges from this summer. It is just such a difference from what we’re seeing today.”

Councilman Mike Jones, who voted for the ordinance in September, said in an interview Monday that the council’s public safety committee should address the inequitable enforcement in a report.

“This is about making all of Richmond safer,” Jones said.

Jones said one of the reasons he was in favor of the ban was due to a conversation with Chief Gerald Smith, who vowed that it would be enforced on Lobby Day and not only during Black Lives Matter protests. Monday’s events showed a promise not kept, Jones said.

“We can’t sit back and say, ‘Well, as long as there’s no violence. As long as there’s no commotion or disruption of public transportation and traffic flow,’” Jones said. “No, the ordinance didn’t say any of those things.”