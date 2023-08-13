The 41st annual Carytown Watermelon Festival began Sunday with about 1,800 watermelons and at around 4:30 p.m. had about 400 left.

The one-day festival, which closes off West Cary Street for about three-quarters of a mile, has become one of the largest single-day festivals for Richmond as local vendors set up stalls in the middle of the road.

The festival started when Three One One Productions contacted the Shriners Temples about doing a festival to help raise money for the temples, which in turn could use the money to help the Shriners Hospitals across the country.

With all of the watermelons being donated by Publix Super Markets and members of the Shriners volunteering to cut the watermelons and fill the cups, the Shriners are able to raise an estimated $24,000 to $32,000 every year, according to Thornton Holt, a past Potentate of Richmond's Acca Shrine.

"That money just goes right back into the temples to help us promote and raise money for the hospitals," Holt said.

Shriners Hospitals transports and provides medical care for children around the globe at no cost to those who are admitted into the hospitals.

The partnership with Three One One Productions and the Shriners Temples created a route for local businesses in Carytown and greater Richmond to take part in the festival.

"The businesses here thrive, too," Holt said. "We're not here to cut them off or anything. But the watermelon part is ours, through Three One One."

Despite the heat, Carytown was crowded with festival-goers enjoying the vendor booths, music and, of course, the sweet fruit synonymous with summer.

One of the participating local businesses was Charlie's Way, which was back again selling watermelon smoothies served out of smaller, hollowed-out watermelons.

An employee of the Brook Road restaurant, Jessica Mendoza, came up with the recipe to create a watermelon smoothie and serve it out of a smaller melon.

"We've been doing this for 16 years," said Alex Haddad, owner of Charlie's Way. "This is the only place where we serve it. Just for this festival. It's a lot of work, and everybody seems to love it. And every year we run out."

This year's festival was no different as Haddad ran out of watermelon smoothies at around 3 p.m.