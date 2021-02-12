'We are all extremely frustrated with the delays, to put it mildly:' GRTC employees won't be vaccinated until next month at the earliest

Most GRTC Transit System bus drivers and employees will need to wait at least a month or longer for a COVID-19 vaccine as a limited supply of doses continues to hamper local health officials' vaccination efforts.

After anticipating that shots would be available for transit workers in January, GRTC CEO Julie Timm recently told employees that the company is not sure when exactly they will be available for employees under 65 years old.

"I will continue to fight to get transit workers to be prioritized more quickly. However I understand that there really is only so much our local health partners can do when they just don’t have enough vaccine in hand and no word on when they will get enough to meet the demand," Timm said in a statement to the Times-Dispatch. "We are all extremely frustrated with the delays, to put it mildly.”

GRTC, which has continued operations with limited service cuts since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago, reported about two dozen positive cases in the first seven months of the health crisis. It has reported 39 cases since November, however, underscoring the urgency to vaccinate the system's frontline workers as thousands of passengers continue to ride each week.