'We are burnt out and do not feel valued or supported': Frustrated nurses at VCU Health threatened a walk out. It never happened.

VCU Health this year raised its minimum wage from $12 to $15, a move made before the other two systems, Kellermann said. But he acknowledged VCU is still behind HCA and Bon Secours in compensating employees.

Staff circulated a flyer calling for nurses to call in sick on Oct. 25, WTVR reported. There have been two or three calls for staff to not show up for work, Kellermann said, but none was acted upon.

Hospital leadership didn't threaten punishment if nurses walked out, he added. He said he respects employees' right to express their view and doesn't take it for granted that they all showed up for work.

“We hear your frustrations and wish we could do more, but the bottom line is that we are doing everything we can within the financial constraints we face," administration wrote in its letter.

A Change.org petition calling for fair compensation for nurses has received more than 6,000 signatures; it calls for a 5% cost-of-living wage increase. Inflation has risen 5.4% this year.

"We have stood by VCU, trusting that you would stand by us; now we are burnt out and do not feel valued or supported," the petition reads.