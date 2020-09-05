‘We are essential’: Amid pandemic, food distribution workers struggle to meet increased demand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over her 11 years driving Feed More distribution trucks, Stacy Hutchison has been invited to Christmas parties, graduations and birthdays. Sometimes, children come up to her truck to show her their report cards.

But on a Thursday in August, she made her rounds meeting a single site coordinator at each stop. Both wearing gloves and a mask, their exchanges were short and to the point, indicative of the necessity of their task amid a time of need. Hutchison hasn’t gotten a hug from the children she serves since March.

Monday marks six months from the day the first coronavirus case was recorded in Virginia. And in that time, the pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity across Central Virginia, and particularly in the Richmond area. Feeding America, in its series study of the impact of the coronavirus on food insecurity, projects a 21% food insecurity rate in the city of Richmond in 2020, up from 15.8% in 2018, and a 31% child food insecurity rate, up from 22%. In Chesterfield, the jump is 7.3% to 12.4% overall and 9.5% to 18.5% for children; in Hanover, 6.2% to 11.2% and 8.8% to 17.6%, respectively; and in Henrico, 9.3% to 14.3% and 12.3% to 21.1%. Those calculations are tied to projected rises in poverty rates.