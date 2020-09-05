‘We are essential’: Amid pandemic, food distribution workers struggle to meet increased demand

Over her 11 years driving Feed More distribution trucks, Stacy Hutchison has been invited to Christmas parties, graduations and birthdays. Sometimes, children come up to her truck to show her their report cards.
But on a Thursday in August, she made her rounds meeting a single site coordinator at each stop. Both wearing gloves and a mask, their exchanges were short and to the point, indicative of the necessity of their task amid a time of need. Hutchison hasn’t gotten a hug from the children she serves since March.
Monday marks six months from the day the first coronavirus case was recorded in Virginia. And in that time, the pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity across Central Virginia, and particularly in the Richmond area. Feeding America, in its series study of the impact of the coronavirus on food insecurity, projects a 21% food insecurity rate in the city of Richmond in 2020, up from 15.8% in 2018, and a 31% child food insecurity rate, up from 22%. In Chesterfield, the jump is 7.3% to 12.4% overall and 9.5% to 18.5% for children; in Hanover, 6.2% to 11.2% and 8.8% to 17.6%, respectively; and in Henrico, 9.3% to 14.3% and 12.3% to 21.1%. Those calculations are tied to projected rises in poverty rates.
Feed More, which serves Central Virginia and is a member of Feeding America, has moved 52% more food through its distribution center from March to June of this year than it did over the same period in 2019 in order to meet the increased demand. Drivers collectively cover 11,000 miles every weekday, and distribute to 66 local sites through the organization’s children’s programs.
“Every single department has made shifts and accommodations for COVID,” said Ruth Anne Caplice, manager of Feed More’s children’s programs. Feed More’s operations were stalled for a single day in March before it was back up and running.
“I think everybody is doing their part to help make a bad situation much more tolerable. It’s increased work for the kitchen and transportation team, but everybody was like, ‘Yep, let’s do it. Our goal is to feed kids so let’s make it happen.’”
***
Feed More has about 100 full-time staff, and much of its operations are volunteer driven. Every weekday, roughly 200 volunteers aid in the packing and sorting process.
On a Thursday morning, Hutchison loaded her truck alongside three other drivers assigned to the children’s program, with the help of managers and workers from the kitchen.
Wheeling a basket of apples around, Dennis Kamau, a “rookie” and Paul Adams, a Feed More veteran of 22 years, checked with Stacy to make sure she had everything she needed for her route.
Kamau, a native of Kenya, has only worked at Feed More for five weeks. He said, where he’s from, he observed mass food insecurity first hand. It’s this early-life experience that drove him to join the nonprofit organization.
“This is a job that’s very fulfilling, you go home happy because you get to help people. Especially during COVID, it feels good to help people,” he said.
“Where I come from people go through hard times. Now I’m here, and I get to help people who are going through hard times. It feels like I’m fulfilling my calling.”
Volunteer numbers at Feed More dropped off at the outset of the pandemic, but have since rebounded, said Chad Miserendino, a distribution manager. From March to June, 1,200 people volunteered to help.
Miserendino said the strong relationships between drivers like Hutchison and the site coordinators she meets at each stop along her route are the backbone of Feed More’s efforts.
“We know who we’re fighting for out there,” he said. “We know the faces behind the curtain.”
***
Reverend Linda Hickman-Pearson of The Grace Center in North Side greets Hutchison like an old friend as Hutchison’s Feed More truck pulls into the back of her church at about 9:50 a.m.
The two have enjoyed a strong working relationship for a decade, and Hickman-Pearson said Hutchison has become family. Hutchison said she has developed similar relationships with all her site coordinators.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how important and what a blessing this has been for our children,” Hickman-Pearson said.
“These children would not receive the nutrition that they do were it not for Feed More. Especially now during the pandemic, families don’t have the resources, it’s even more important.”
On this day, the children are getting nachos, one of their favorite meals. The exchange of food happens directly beside the truck. Under normal circumstances, Hutchison was accustomed to going in the site and interacting with the children.
Hutchison has 10 total stops on a typical weekday, between her morning and afternoon routes. This Thursday afternoon, she’ll drop off backpacks with multiple meals in them to keep children fed over the weekend.
Her next stop is at a senior living community, Hanover Adult Center. Here, she arrives around 10:20 and offloads senior congregate food.
The center was closed for three months at the outset of the pandemic and reopened in June, said site coordinator Diana Dillard. Residents at the center have known Stacy for as many as 11 years.
“The participants really miss her because they were used to her coming in every day saying hello,” Dillard said. “They really look forward to seeing her.”
This past fall, the home presented Hutchison with balloons for her birthday. They routinely highlight her in their newsletter.
But on this day, the drop off was just a quick grab-and-go outside the center. By 10:30, Hutchison was off to her next destination, spraying herself with Lysol as she drives out of the parking lot.
Her uncle and husband’s grandfather both died after contracting the coronavirus, and Hutchison said she takes safety protocols “very seriously.” She worries that, if she were to come into contact with the virus out on her route, she could spread it to multiple communities.
***
Hutchison later arrives at Coventry Gardens, where the site coordinator is David Ross, who works with the CONNECT program provided by the prevention unit at Henrico Area Mental Health and Development Services.
He runs a mobile pantry and backpack program, which he said feeds 50 to 80 children a week. He’s worked in the community for 25 years. During the pandemic, Feed More has ramped up its supply allotted to mobile pantries because they’re readily accessible for low-income communities.
Kids at Coventry Gardens are currently enrolled in a virtual day camp. They’ll get there around noon to pick up their lunch, go home to eat, then come back.
On Fridays, Ross hands out the weekend backpacks supplied by Feed More, which have breakfast, lunch and dinner for Saturday and Sunday. This weekend, he’ll teach kids how to make pizza over Zoom, with supplies provided by Feed More.
Ross said people frequently ask him how the whole food distribution process operates, because many in the area he serves suffer from food insecurity.
“We need Feed More to meet the basic needs of our families. They provide a valuable service that people in this community depend on. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” he said.
Ross’ team had to quarantine for 14 days at the beginning of the pandemic after a member was exposed. When they returned, the community was relieved to have them back. In addition to food, they distribute masks and provide for mental health and addiction issues.
“We are essential,” he said.
***
At the end of her morning route, Hutchison arrived at Richfield Place, a low-income apartment complex in Henrico, around noon, where she met site coordinator Earlen Crumm of Richfield CONNECT on the curb to take the food.
Crumm said her program serves about 24 kids on a daily basis, and that the children very much depend on Feed More’s contributions.
It's another quick visit.
Hutchison misses the interaction with and gratitude from the people she serves very much. But, as she sets out to return to the loading dock and pick up backpacks full of food to hand out on her afternoon route, she smiles, and says she’s never felt under appreciated.
“Fees More does so much stuff, I could not name everything. Even with COVID, we have not stopped. It’s like we were prepared for it from the beginning,” Hutchison said. “Not everybody knows what it takes when we get on the road. But once they see the detailed work that you do, the communication with other people, they go, ‘Damn, that makes sense.’”
People ask Hutchison if she’s struggled with job insecurity at all during the pandemic. She's grateful to chuckle at those inquiries.
“Because we’re busier now than we’ve ever been,” she said with a tired laugh.
