'We are going to turbocharge this': Virginia scrambles to solve its problems with gaps in COVID vaccination data

Virginia's vaccine data dashboard shows about 42% of its nearly 960,000 doses have been administered. State officials say that number is incomplete and misleading.

"There's a data gap. Either we need to do manual entry in those cases or ensure that the systems that those patients were registered on and that the vaccine was given to has an appropriate link to our state database, which is where we pull out all of the data," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine distribution coordination, in a media briefing Thursday.

A 10-person team dedicated to troubleshooting those errors started this week, expediting the state's push away from being second-to-last in the country for doses used. Some vaccinators in the more rural parts of Virginia don't have internet connectivity, Avula said, which could result in a troublesome delay at a time when gauging vaccine availability is vital.

Officials weren't sure on Thursday whether the work to close the gap would reveal why technical problems have been worse in Virginia than almost everywhere else.

But packing on to the conflict of local and state databases not interacting is that long-term care facilities are seeing renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities.