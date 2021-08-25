'We are here to love on them': Faith Community Day comes to The Belt Atlantic

The company that owns the complex has hired a new security firm and has fixed the security gate for cars entering the complex. In the aftermath of the shootings, many residents were upset that the gates had not been operational.

“I feel like it will keep the people who don’t live out here and the drama outside the gates, so we can feel a little somewhat more protected,” Calvin said Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Richmond police Sgt. Tish Edmonds said she and others involved in Faith Community Day were there to support the residents, who have been through a lot.

“We are here to love on them, to make them comfortable to live in their own community,” Edmonds said.

“I’m excited for the school year,” Edmonds added. “I pray ... for all the babies and the families just to have a successful, peaceful, healthy year. I know it’s going to be challenging but we can do it. If stuff comes up we just have to get through it together and not play the blame game.”

Dalaysia Phillips, a 14-year-old incoming freshman at George Wythe High School, picked up a backpack and notebook paper at the event.