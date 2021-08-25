'We are here to love on them': Faith Community Day comes to The Belt Atlantic

Jean Calvin seldom spends time outside her apartment at The Belt Atlantic.
Very few of her adult neighbors do, Calvin said — ever since a hail of gunfire killed a mother and her infant daughter and wounded three other bystanders in April.
But on Thursday, Calvin and her 6-year-old grandson, Keimarion Calvin, joined more than 50 neighbors outside for Faith Community Day, an event held by the Richmond Police Department and local faith leaders in the same courtyard where the shootings unfolded April 27.
Thursday’s event featured food, inspirational music, and activities for kids, as well as school supplies and toys. Representatives from local churches, the Richmond school system, the city Department of Social Services, the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and several other organizations were on hand.
Faith Community Day is one of many outreach events that have been held in the wake of the shootings at the apartments off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. The Trauma Healing Response Network, a collective of community leaders, volunteers and mental health professionals, was formed to provide crisis intervention, including counseling and other services. The group meets twice a month to assess the needs of residents.
The network is starting a trauma support group for women residents of The Belt Atlantic that will meet at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in South Richmond. And the church has started a Bible study at the complex every Tuesday evening. It will also bring a satellite church there, calling it “New Life at Belt Atlantic.”
The company that owns the complex has hired a new security firm and has fixed the security gate for cars entering the complex. In the aftermath of the shootings, many residents were upset that the gates had not been operational.
“I feel like it will keep the people who don’t live out here and the drama outside the gates, so we can feel a little somewhat more protected,” Calvin said Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Richmond police Sgt. Tish Edmonds said she and others involved in Faith Community Day were there to support the residents, who have been through a lot.
“We are here to love on them, to make them comfortable to live in their own community,” Edmonds said.
“I’m excited for the school year,” Edmonds added. “I pray ... for all the babies and the families just to have a successful, peaceful, healthy year. I know it’s going to be challenging but we can do it. If stuff comes up we just have to get through it together and not play the blame game.”
Dalaysia Phillips, a 14-year-old incoming freshman at George Wythe High School, picked up a backpack and notebook paper at the event.
“People need it,” Phillips said of the free school supplies. She said she’s looking forward to getting back to school after a stressful year of virtual learning.
The Rev. Robin Mines, associate minister of Hood Temple AME Zion Church, said she was glad to see the interaction between residents and the police officers at the event.
“I love that,” said Mines, president of the Swansboro West Civic Association. “I’m hoping we can do more of that because I’m all for community policing. I think the more we have that, the less we’ll have the crime and bad situations.”
Patricia Rogers, pastor of The Well Ministry, was one of several faith leaders to address the crowd during the event.
“We have to love and carry each other,” Rogers told residents. “There should be no infighting. There should be an outreach of love from door to door, from street to street, from town to town.”