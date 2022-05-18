'We are not done with COVID': Virginia is averaging nearly 3,000 new cases per day, a first since February

Virginia is averaging nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a first since late February. This time last year, the state was averaging fewer than 500 daily infections.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported fewer people being hospitalized due to the virus than figures from last May. The dashboard also shows hospitalizations increasing, compared to May 2021 when they were on the decline.

"It's hard to always pinpoint exactly what is happening, but we're going to see this wave. We saw this wave with delta. We saw this wave with omicron," said Amy Popovich, nurse manager with Richmond and Henrico's health districts. "Unfortunately, we are not done with COVID."

The percentage of people testing positive in Richmond is roughly 18%, or close to 1 in 5 people. In Henrico County, the percent positivity is 21.5%.

Both are higher than the statewide average of 15%, which is nearly double the figure reported last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began placing more of an emphasis on hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and the percent of inpatient beds filled with COVID patients in February instead of the prior focus on case rates and the percentage of people testing positive.

This means despite higher case levels, all of Virginia is currently classified as having either low-or medium transmission. If it were to hit the "high" category, the CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools.

However. the CDC map showing community transmission by case rates and percent positivity — which is updated daily — showed the entire state of Virginia in substantial to high transmission levels as of Wednesday.

The CDC also estimates omicron and its highly transmissible subvariant will eventually account for the majority of cases in Virginia.

Even a milder infection can lead to long COVID, which means lingering health issues more than a month after first being infected. Symptoms can include fatigue that interferes with daily life, consistent fevers, difficulty breathing or concentrating, muscle aches or sleeping issues.

A Friday update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has conducted infectious disease modeling for more than 20 years, projected "a significant surge of cases in the coming weeks" that won't reach January 2022 levels but "will likely exceed those in pre-Omicron waves."

Delta's peak, which occurred in September, reached an average of almost 3,700 daily infections. The highest death average was roughly 46 Virginians dying each day.

At the height of omicron, Virginia was recording close to 19,000 cases every 24 hours. The omicron surge surpassed January 2021's peak, which averaged 6,149 infections per day, two days after Christmas.

The number of daily infections didn't dip below 6,000 until the first week of February. By then, the state — like most across the country — had done away with additional mitigation measures, such as mask mandates in K-12 schools.

But, Popovich said, there are options to help curtail the impact such as testing, vaccines, and medication to help with symptoms that put Richmond and Henrico "in a much better place than we have been in the past."

Popovich urged anyone who is having symptoms, regardless of how mild, to get tested five days after a known exposure and recommended residents stock up on at-home tests, which the health districts have available.

Since the beginning of 2022, Richmond and Henrico's health districts have given out 30,000 at-home test kits. White House officials announced on Tuesday that individuals can order eight at-home tests for free.

The health districts are also ensuring residents have access to masks and hand sanitizer while continuing to communicate information.

While statewide, 74% of the population is fully vaccinated, less than 8% of localities have reached that same threshold. The 10 who have — out of 133 cities and counties — are largely concentrated in northern Virginia.