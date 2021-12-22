'We are not going to close schools again,' Richmond superintendent says

Richmond schools superintendent Jason Kamras said he has no intention to close schools in light of the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.
“We are not going to close schools again,” Kamras said in a Tweet on Wednesday. “Our students need us to stay open – perhaps now more than ever.”
Later in an interview, Kamras said Richmond Pubic Schools is exploring a "test to stay" program, where kids can get tested for COVID-19 after exposure and avoid a weekslong quarantine.
"We have vaccines for literally everyone down to kindergarten. We have air filtration units in every building. There are treatments for COVID. So I just think it's a very different context," he said. "Plus, we know that being out of school is just really damaging to kids academically, and socially and emotionally, so when you kind of weigh the risks of COVID to kids against the risk of social emotional and academic damage to kids. I think that that calculus has just changed, how it points to keep school open."
The announcement comes the same day the Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the omicron variant is now the leading cause of new cases of the contagious disease.
Kamras’ intention is a turn from previous responses by RPS during the COVID-19 pandemic – the district was the very last school district in the state to reopen for in-person instruction. RPS was also the first school district in the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, but the school board effectively killed that mandate last month when they barred Kamras from docking pay and terminating those who didn’t comply with the policy. The measure was led by Jonathan Young, the lone dissenter on the vaccine mandate.
Under state law, schools must remain open for five days a week, only closing for severe outbreaks. Earlier this year, Hopewell City Schools closed after COVID-19 ripped through the district’s operations, forcing hundreds of quarantines.
The Richmond School Board passed a resolution in February making clear they did not support SB1303, a mandate to open schools sponsored by State Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico; Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax; and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. Democrats and Republicans passed SB1303 in a bipartisan vote earlier this year after revisions made by the Democrats included that schools couldn’t close unless there were severe outbreaks. Despite the lack of support for SB1303 on the Richmond School Board, Kamras said he feels confident that a majority of the board supports keeping schools open.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who revised the bill, reiterated what Kamras said in a tweet, but could not immediately be reached for an interview.
“Worth saying out loud … that schools in Virginia cannot close down due to state law we passed this year,” VanValkenburg said. “They can close individual schools - temporarily – if there is a high level of spread.”
The law expires later this year.
