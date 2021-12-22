'We are not going to close schools again,' Richmond superintendent says

Richmond schools superintendent Jason Kamras said he has no intention to close schools in light of the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We are not going to close schools again,” Kamras said in a Tweet on Wednesday. “Our students need us to stay open – perhaps now more than ever.”

Later in an interview, Kamras said Richmond Pubic Schools is exploring a "test to stay" program, where kids can get tested for COVID-19 after exposure and avoid a weekslong quarantine.

"We have vaccines for literally everyone down to kindergarten. We have air filtration units in every building. There are treatments for COVID. So I just think it's a very different context," he said. "Plus, we know that being out of school is just really damaging to kids academically, and socially and emotionally, so when you kind of weigh the risks of COVID to kids against the risk of social emotional and academic damage to kids. I think that that calculus has just changed, how it points to keep school open."