‘We are not holding you hostage.’ Amtrak train from Virginia stuck in South Carolina for hours

An Amtrak trip became a grueling
37-hour ordeal for passengers traveling to Florida when their train was stuck in rural South Carolina for hours on Tuesday.
The auto train trip from
Lorton, Virginia, to Orlando was supposed to take 17 hours, NBC News reported. The train departed from Virginia around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, however, by 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, passengers had still not arrived at their destination.
Late on Tuesday, Sam Sweeney, an ABC News journalist, tweeted video a passenger sent of their experience after 29 hours on the train, which you can watch below. On the video, a train conductor can be heard saying, “for those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage. We are giving you all the information which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience. As soon as more information is available, we will let you know shortly.”
During the stoppage in South Carolina, passengers were told they were not allowed to leave the train at any point, NBC News reported.
The train was impacted by “significant delays” brought about by a CSX freight train that had derailed in South Carolina, an Amtrak spokesperson told NBC News. As a result, the Amtrak train was detoured to continue moving south.
Passengers were given regular updates, as well as meals, snacks and beverages, the spokesperson added.
While some passengers called police and posted video, others tweeted about their experience, while at least one person asked Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg for help.
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,796
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,936 (#24 most common name, +63.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
#49. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning "appointed by God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,797
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 671 (#143 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787
#48. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,039
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,520 (#68 most common name, -25.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#47. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,186
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,147 (#46 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#46. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,286
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,999 (#49 most common name, -12.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,470
#45. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning "to cross".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,301
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 387 (#230 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
#44. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,315
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 761 (#129 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
#43. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,345
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 452 (#204 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
#42. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,386
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,165 (#45 most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#41. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,405
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 691 (#140 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#40. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,414
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#65 (tie) most common name, -35.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#39. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,575
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#112 most common name, -67.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#38. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,631
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 781 (#125 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#37. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,656
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,629 (#31 most common name, -1.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#36. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,669
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,544 (#33 most common name, -4.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#35. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,926
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#132 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#34. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,028
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 631 (#151 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#33. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,075
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 834 (#115 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#32. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,130
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,506 (#69 most common name, -51.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#31. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,154
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,034 (#21 most common name, -3.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#30. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,195
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,248 (#40 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
#29. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,280
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,567 (#65 (tie) most common name, -52.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#28. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,333
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 345 (#254 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#27. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,741
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 634 (#150 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,765
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,436 (#35 most common name, -35.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#25. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,803
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,682 (#12 most common name, -3.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#24. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,947
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,224 (#82 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#23. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,208
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,732 (#11 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#22. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,230
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,385 (#38 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#21. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,316
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,642 (#60 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#20. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,749
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,092 (#47 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,641
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#77 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#18. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,761
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,137 (#18 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#17. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,801
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,784 (#56 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,859
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,644 (#30 most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#15. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,867
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,937 (#53 most common name, -67.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,883
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,920 (#26 most common name, -50.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#13. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,966
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,622 (#62 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#12. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,072
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,928 (#25 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#11. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,251
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,661 (#58 most common name, -73.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#10. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,687
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,962 (#23 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#9. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,847
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,218 (#6 most common name, -38.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#8. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,953
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,372 (#72 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#7. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,140
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,334 (#14 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,693
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,571 (#4 most common name, -40.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,119
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,727 (#1 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,090
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,029 (#22 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,136
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,194 (#17 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,304
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,050 (#20 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Virginia
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,915
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,842 (#9 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
