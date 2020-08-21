'We cannot lose 25% of our workforce': How Richmond-area employers are helping working parents cope with virtual school

"Balloon School" is a funny-sounding answer for a not-so-funny problem.
But when Elissa Mast realized the only option for Chesterfield County public school students this fall was virtual learning, she took it upon herself to figure out how to make things work for her employees.
Mast is founder and CEO of E&R Sales Inc., a Chesterfield-based balloon company. Many of her 40 employees - herself included - are moms, and the majority of their children are in high school. When Chesterfield school officials announced that the upcoming school year would open virtually, panic set in.
The spring "was a disaster," Mast said, referring to when schools around the area shut down in March for COVID-19 and school officials scrambled to make some sense of the remaining school year by offering online work.
Knowing that the upcoming school year could be just as rocky, Mast said she had to act. Her employees were facing tough choices about how to take care of their children and do their jobs, and she felt it was her problem to solve.
"We cannot lose 25% of our workforce come September 8," she said last week, referring to the first day of school next month. "It's very hard for parents to have the bandwidth to work full time and also teach school - and nag their teenagers."
Mast knows - she has a rising junior at home.
One morning a few weeks ago, it hit her: She'd create a learning environment at their facility, where the employees' children could come and learn and have some sort of structure but also face-to-face time with peers their age.
She called it Balloon School.
Mast said she carved out space within the building, bought desks and hired a teacher facilitator who could oversee 11 high school students - from five different Chesterfield high schools - as they worked through their own virtual learning situations.
School starts at 8:30 a.m and ends at 2:35 p.m. They created a code of conduct and a liability waiver and Mast is providing separate WiFi for Balloon School so the company's internet system doesn't crash.
They figured out that lunch time would be in their company's break room, because lunch periods fell during times when employees were working, so the lunch room would be empty. Mast also bought picnic tables so the students could eat outside.
"Running a business is just solving one problem at a time...but this was a biggie," Mast admitted. "There are a lot of employers who want to solve this and are worried about their employees."
Her employees, she said, were thrilled, and she sees another positive: the employees will take the extra steps to keep themselves and their kids safe, or else the school will have to shut down.
"I want the moms to come to work and do what I pay them to do," she said, adding that teenagers cooped up in their homes all day isn't healthy.
"The social isolation for these kids...we don't even know what the long-term effect is," Mast said. Through Balloon School, kids can still be in an environment with their peers, and get help from a live teacher if they need it.
"I feel great about this," she said, because her employees know they're valued and her business won't be jeopardized. She has budgeted for Balloon School for the whole year, if it comes to that.
Mast added: "We considered calling it "Breakfast Club," a reference to the 1985 movie, "but [the students are] too young to think that's funny."
***
Companies everywhere face new challenges with a workforce of working parents dealing with unprecedented child care and schooling needs.
School divisions around the nation have unveiled plans for the upcoming school year in recent weeks, with many opting to open virtually, and metro Richmond schools divisions - with the exception of Hanover County - are following suit. Hanover offered both virtual and face-to-face openings.
Some working parents can get relief through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Enacted in March as an extension of the Family Medical Leave Act, the plan provides paid leave at at least two-thirds of an employee's pay for up to 12 weeks for those who need to deal with child care because the pandemic has closed their schools, daycare and child care facilities. The program goes through Dec. 31.
The FFCRA applies to employees who work in companies with 500 people or fewer, and there are some caveats, namely that if your school division offers a face-to-face option, and you choose virtual instead, you're not eligible for the benefit. But one of the benefits is that the 12 weeks can be broken into small increments, such as down to an hour or two each day, if families need to help their children.
The program is funded by the government, so the employer is not paying the employee, but the employer must grant permission for employees to take the time off once the employee is eligible.
Additionally, some of the area's larger employers say they're using flexibility as a practical, realistic standard to address workloads, while also offering benefits that respond to employees' financial and emotional well-being.
Virginia Commonwealth University Spokesman Michael Porter said the the university has devised a number of strategies to help employees, including teleworking, schedule changes that reflect evening and weekend work, or letting employees work in intervals, such as a few hours in the morning and a few hours at night, with gaps in between to address their children's needs.
He said the university is analyzing survey results in which working parents were asked to share their challenges and obstacles, and what support they needed from VCU to help with those. Porter also said VCU will host zoom webinars and a panel for the community to talk about leave policies, COVID-specific leave options and more.
At Altria, managers are being asked to consider whether functions and tasks that occurred pre-COVID, such as regularly-scheduled meetings involving employees, for example, are necessary given today's circumstances.
"We're trying to take a holistic approach," said Altria Spokesman Steven Callahan, explaining that managers are encouraged to promote creative ways to help employees "prioritize the work they're doing," while also acknowledging that "some people may not be able to work the core set hours - and that's OK."
"They'll get their work done, but it may not be within the standard 9 to 5 business hours," he said.
Additionally, Callahan said, Altria offers a dependent care reimbursement benefit that provides up to $1,000 for care-related expenses including daycare or even subscription services like Care.com, a service that helps people search for caregivers. Formerly just for salaried employees, he said that benefit was extended to hourly employees earlier this year. He said the company also encourages employees to utilize its employee assistance program for those who may need professional counseling and other services.
All of these things are happening almost individual by individual, he said, because "no one solution is going to fit the bill for everybody."
Chris Leone is the CEO of Webstrategies Inc., a Midlothian-based digital marketing company with 25 employees based mostly in the metro Richmond area. Nearly half of those employees are working parents with school-age children.
Leone said the company has always encouraged a flexible work schedule, and most employees already worked from home or only visited the office sporadically throughout the week even before the pandemic hit.
While they managed to get through the spring and summer, when plans were announced for the upcoming school year, things took a decidedly different tone. He said his employees - particularly his working mothers - started their own internal communication channel to vent frustrations about how they'll get through a virtual school year.
"It opened my eyes to how much of a toll this is taking on the working moms" in particular, he said. Under normal school conditions, "even a single snow day is stressful for them."
Leone said he called each of his working parents to talk about options.
While they haven't yet committed to one particular idea, Leone shared a few ideas. He said he's offering to rent additional space to house a learning center for K-5 students of his employees, and hire a teacher facilitator to work with them. He said he's offering "wildly flexible" schedules, like four days a week, or other hours outside the normal 9 to 5 work day. Lastly, he suggesting that if they need some financial help with weekly babysitters or child care, he's open to working with them to help cover some of the costs.
As an employer, Leone said not trying to help employees weather the storm is "short-sighted."
"It has bad business consequences," he said. "I'm trying to adapt and accommodate as quickly as I can [because] there's such a mental toll here" on the employees.
He added. "We can't afford not to."
(804) 649-6945