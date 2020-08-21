'We cannot lose 25% of our workforce': How Richmond-area employers are helping working parents cope with virtual school

"I want the moms to come to work and do what I pay them to do," she said, adding that teenagers cooped up in their homes all day isn't healthy.

"The social isolation for these kids...we don't even know what the long-term effect is," Mast said. Through Balloon School, kids can still be in an environment with their peers, and get help from a live teacher if they need it.

"I feel great about this," she said, because her employees know they're valued and her business won't be jeopardized. She has budgeted for Balloon School for the whole year, if it comes to that.

Mast added: "We considered calling it "Breakfast Club," a reference to the 1985 movie, "but [the students are] too young to think that's funny."

***

Companies everywhere face new challenges with a workforce of working parents dealing with unprecedented child care and schooling needs.

School divisions around the nation have unveiled plans for the upcoming school year in recent weeks, with many opting to open virtually, and metro Richmond schools divisions - with the exception of Hanover County - are following suit. Hanover offered both virtual and face-to-face openings.