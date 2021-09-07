​'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee Monument

Among the selections a 16-member committee chose of 150 public submissions: the portraits of 24 Virginia immigrants, snapshots from "Stop Asian Hate" protests in May, a "Black Lives Matter" sticker, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Paul Williams' signed collection of Pulitzer-prize winning columns on dismantling the legacy of the Confederacy in its former capital.

Tucked in the at-home shop of Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale - who built the city's Arthur Ashe monument, Virginia Beach's King Neptune statue and the new handmade time capsule - historians, museum curators, reporters and photographers looked on as one-by-one, history was placed into the box.

First Lady Pam Northam and Dr. Janice Underwood, the state's first Chief Diversity Officer, were the ones to grip the silver knobs Tuesday afternoon and lock the artifacts in before DiPasquale screwed the capsule shut.

This time, Underwood said, "we get to tell a different story."

"There's more here in this capsule that brings us together and unites us as we walk toward the future, as opposed to this sort of polarizing conversation of what race is to Virginia," Underwood said in an interview. "This idea of celebrating the Lost Cause? We're beyond that."