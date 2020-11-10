'We had created some sort of magic here:' Art for the Journey fosters acceptance for veterans

“I felt so much like, somebody understands me, they get me,” Morris said. “And if they don’t get me there, they’re a lot like me in some ways, maybe not all the ways, but we all have something in common. And I felt like I’m not being judged at all. I can just be myself. I can say as much as I choose, or I can say as little as I choose, and that’s OK.”

Now, she said participating in the nonprofit program for veterans relaxes her and allows her to get back into what she used to love, especially in retirement.

“I can invest in it,” Morris, who has PTSD and history with a traumatic brain injury, said. “I don’t feel like I’m rushed. If I don’t finish it today, I can pick it up tomorrow morning and start on it. So I think it’s just sitting down and having the time to really, really put into it and knowing that, you know, the end product is whatever I want it to be.”

Art for the Journey, led by President Mark Hierholzer, community engagement coordinator Melba Gibbs and executive director Cindy Paullin, aims to impact other veterans the same way.

The program got started in 2014 when Paullin and others took an art class with Hierholzer on impressionism. Their first program was with women at prisons. Three years ago, they started the veterans’ program.