'We need a seat at the table': Henrico County pursuing membership on GRTC governing board

Expecting to become the top local funding source for regional public transit within the next two years, Henrico County is seeking a bigger role in overseeing the GRTC transit system.
After Henrico officials discussed the idea in a work session last week, Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Schmitt sent a letter to Richmond and Chesterfield County leaders on Thursday to begin the process of adding Henrico officials to the GRTC Board of Directors.
Richmond and Chesterfield both own GRTC as equal partners. Each locality is entitled to three appointees to its six-member board of directors under the company's bylaws.
State officials authorized the creation of a new regional transit authority last year, creating space for regional-level discussions about transportation planning and funding. But Henrico officials want to be more directly involved in the governance of the region's bus transit system as it pursues services expansion plans with upward of $40 million in new annual funding from localities in the Richmond area on the horizon.
"Our investment is ... significantly growing. And we'd like to be more than a just a client. We want to have a part in the vision in the future for where GRTC goes next with this increased funding," Schmitt said in an interview. "I don't think it's run poorly; I just think it's getting bigger at a faster clip. And quite frankly, I think elected officials should be a part of that visionary process."
Henrico officials said their inclusion on the GRTC board would give the county more say in new regional transit planning, the company's operational and capital spending and control over things such as bus stop amenities and litter control at them. Officials said it would also help them prioritize bus service to Virginia Center Commons on Brook Road and the massive Green City development that's in the works on Parham Road near I-95.
Henrico's request is timed with an ongoing study of the transit company's governance structure required by legislation that created the Central Virginia Transportation Authority last year. The bill included increases on sales and wholesale fuel taxes in the nine member localities: Richmond, the town of Ashland and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, New Kent, Powhatan and Charles City.
The tax increases, according to state projections, are expected to generate around $200 million annually for the CVTA. Half of the revenue is split proportionally among all of the localities, while 35% is reserved for regionally significant projects overseen by the authority. The remaining 15% is allocated to GRTC.
Henrico expects to allocate $13.9 million to GRTC in the 2022-2023 fiscal year based on its tax revenue contribution to the CVTA and the level of GRTC bus service the county requests. Henrico officials said that amount would be more than what Richmond is expected to pay that year, making Henrico the transit company's biggest local funding source.
Henrico allocated $8.5 million in its budget for current fiscal year that ends June 30. The county previously paid around $6 million before a 2018 bus service expansion that brought fixed route bus service to the Short Pump area.
"We need a seat at the table," Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said in an interview. "We don’t really have any say in GRTC decisions right now. It wouldn’t make sense going forward given the funding that comes from our citizens."
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas two years ago said he had little interest in seeking seats on the transit company's governing board. He said at the time that GRTC was responsive to the county's requests and felt it was best for the county government to remain a "customer."
In an interview last week, Vithoulkas said the dynamic changed last year with the formation of the CVTA and the regional tax increases.
"The ask now is that Henrico have the ability of placing elected officials on a [governing] board," he said. "The premise is that the elected officials have the greatest accountability [to the public], they understand where the taxes are coming from."
Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Holland and GRTC CEO Julie Timm said they are supportive of the county's request. Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille did not respond to requests for comment.
Ben Campbell, a longtime community advocate and Richmond appointee to the GRTC board of directors, said he expects the city will back Henrico's request, but disagreed with the notion that local elected officials should be on the board. He said Henrico officials currently have control over what bus routes are in the county and that CVTA's board includes elected officials who oversee regional transit development plans.
"It’s important that [GRTC] be able to function with a priority on professionalism ... and quality of service rather than being too torn up by political and regional debates," he said.
It's unclear exactly how exactly the inclusion of Henrico officials on the board will work out, as the GRTC governance study the CVTA commissioned is not due until July 1. Henrico and GRTC officials said the findings of the report will guide discussions in the coming months.
