'We need a seat at the table': Henrico County pursuing membership on GRTC governing board

Henrico expects to allocate $13.9 million to GRTC in the 2022-2023 fiscal year based on its tax revenue contribution to the CVTA and the level of GRTC bus service the county requests. Henrico officials said that amount would be more than what Richmond is expected to pay that year, making Henrico the transit company's biggest local funding source.

Henrico allocated $8.5 million in its budget for current fiscal year that ends June 30. The county previously paid around $6 million before a 2018 bus service expansion that brought fixed route bus service to the Short Pump area.

"We need a seat at the table," Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said in an interview. "We don’t really have any say in GRTC decisions right now. It wouldn’t make sense going forward given the funding that comes from our citizens."

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas two years ago said he had little interest in seeking seats on the transit company's governing board. He said at the time that GRTC was responsive to the county's requests and felt it was best for the county government to remain a "customer."

In an interview last week, Vithoulkas said the dynamic changed last year with the formation of the CVTA and the regional tax increases.